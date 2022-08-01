Aamir Khan says son Junaid Khan gave screen-test for Laal Singh Chaddha: 'But they said a new actor can't pull it off'

Actor Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Recently in an interview, Aamir revealed that his son Junaid Khan also auditioned for the main roll but didn't get it as Aditya Chopra and Atul Kulkarni thought if a newcomer could pull off the role. Also Read: Sargun Mehta says Aamir Khan 'could've done better' with his Punjabi in Laal Singh Chaddha, but praises his hard work

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis` Oscar Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role. Laal Singh Chaddha will reportedly unfold some of India`s historic events as seen through the eyes of a man. The film which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya will hit the screens on August 11.

In an interview with TV9, Aamir Khan disclosed that Laal Singh Chaddha character needed innocence and he felt Junaid was fit for the role. “Junaid (Khan), became Laal as he played him. Some actors are skilful, they know their art and perform really well. While the others become the characters they play. Junaid became one. My confidence was shaken after watching his performance, while I was confident for him. I don't have that innocence anymore and he did that naturally. Since he was my son, I showed the clips to Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Raju Hirani just to be sure. We must've shown it to around a hundred people from the industry and family. All of those people who were trusted on their taste, sensibility and intelligence where shown the clips. I wanted to know if they also what I was seeing there. Around 98 of those people came forward in full support.”

He added, “However, Aditya Chopra and Atul Kulkarni, the writer of the movie had objected. They wanted me to play the character. According to them, The story of the Forrest Gump isn't that solid. It's an episodic movie which requires a star. A new actor can't pull this off. I finally bought their reasoning. Sometimes you may be really good but the time is not right.”

Junaid is Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta's elder son. The former couple also have a daughter named Ira Khan. Junaid will mark his debut with Maharaja, the film went on floors last year. Maharaja will also star Shalini Pandey, Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat.

