Sargun Mehta says Aamir Khan 'could've done better' with his Punjabi in Laal Singh Chaddha, but praises his hard work

Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta has reacted to Aamir Khan's Punjabi accent in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. While Sargun praised Aamir for his versality in films, she added that he ‘could've done better’ with the Punjabi accent. Sargun's film Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya was released on Friday. Also Read: Aamir Khan says he's 'disappointed' with Ravi Shastri's review of his cricket skills: 'Maybe you've not watched Lagaan'

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis` Oscar Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role. Laal Singh Chaddha will reportedly unfold some of India`s historic events as seen through the eyes of a man.

During a recent interview with India.com, when Sargun was asked about Aamir's accent in Laal Singh Chaddha, she said, "If Aamir Khan would have said in pure Punjabi, nobody could have understood. If the superstar next does a Bengali film and use too much of Bengali words, then we’ll be not able to understand it.”

Sargun added, “Aamir sir is not a Punjabi and he has taken up a role. Actors are supposed to take versatile roles. I can say that he could have done a bit better but jitna bhi unhone kia hain bahot kaam and mehnat lagti hain sirf utna karne mein bhi (Whatever he has done in the film, it takes a lot to get the results. He has worked really hard).”

Last year, Sargun shared on her Instagram handle that she has commenced the shooting of Mission Cinderella in UK. Apart from Sargun, the film will also star Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh and Chandrachur Singh. Mission Cinderella is an official remake of the critically-acclaimed Tamil movie Ratsasan.

(With inputs from ANI)

