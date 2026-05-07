Aamir Khan sings Aati Kya Khandala with Sadia Khateeb and Kapil Sharma post Daadi Ki Shaadi screening. Watch

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently attended the special screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi, starring Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor. After the screening, Aamir was seen spending time with the film’s cast and crew, enjoying a lively evening filled with music and singing. Videos from the gathering have now surfaced online.

Aamir Khan jams with Kapil Sharma and Daadi Ki Shaadi team

Aamir Khan jams with Kapil Sharma and Sadia Khateeb at Daadi Ki Shaadi special screening.

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In one of the videos, Kapil Sharma was seen serenading everyone with his rendition of the classic Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo. Clearly impressed, Aamir Khan, Neetu Kapoor and the others were seen clapping and cheering for him. In another clip, Aamir joined Sadia Khateeb in singing Aati Kya Khandala from his film Ghulam.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor was also seen singing along to Papa Kehte Hain with Kapil as the group enjoyed the musical evening together. The gathering appeared to be filled with music, laughter and light-hearted moments. After the special screening, Aamir was also seen posing with the star cast of the film for the paparazzi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor was also seen singing along to Papa Kehte Hain with Kapil as the group enjoyed the musical evening together. The gathering appeared to be filled with music, laughter and light-hearted moments. After the special screening, Aamir was also seen posing with the star cast of the film for the paparazzi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in 2025, Aamir had revealed that he had been taking classical singing lessons for the past two years. The actor shared that he genuinely enjoys singing and described it as a form of meditation. About Daadi Ki Shaadi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in 2025, Aamir had revealed that he had been taking classical singing lessons for the past two years. The actor shared that he genuinely enjoys singing and described it as a form of meditation. About Daadi Ki Shaadi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Directed by Ashish R Mohan, the comedy-drama stars Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb, Neetu Kapoor, R Sarathkumar and Teju Kolhapure in key roles. The trailer showed Kapil’s family worrying about his marriage and eventually finding a seemingly perfect match in Sadia’s character, who appears intelligent, beautiful and well-suited to a joint family setup. However, things take an unexpected turn when Sadia’s grandmother, played by Neetu Kapoor, decides to get married herself. This creates chaos within the family, as Sadia’s relatives are asked to stop the grandmother’s wedding or risk losing the alliance with Kapil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Ashish R Mohan, the comedy-drama stars Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb, Neetu Kapoor, R Sarathkumar and Teju Kolhapure in key roles. The trailer showed Kapil’s family worrying about his marriage and eventually finding a seemingly perfect match in Sadia’s character, who appears intelligent, beautiful and well-suited to a joint family setup. However, things take an unexpected turn when Sadia’s grandmother, played by Neetu Kapoor, decides to get married herself. This creates chaos within the family, as Sadia’s relatives are asked to stop the grandmother’s wedding or risk losing the alliance with Kapil. {{/usCountry}}

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The film also marks Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Bollywood debut. She essays the role of Neetu Kapoor’s daughter, who opposes her mother’s decision to remarry R Sarathkumar’s character. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 8.

About Aamir Khan’s upcoming work

Aamir Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming production Lahore 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947, the film was initially scheduled to release in January 2025 but was delayed due to post-production work. It is now slated to hit theatres on August 13, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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