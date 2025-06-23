Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Aamir Khan surprises fans with theatre visit at Sitaare Zameen Par screening, audience cheers for his ‘superb job’

ByAnanya Das
Jun 23, 2025 11:57 AM IST

Addressing the cinema goers, Aamir Khan thanked them for their love, adding that the film's team “really appreciates and we are really touched”.

Actor Aamir Khan recently made a surprise visit to theatres during the screening of his new film Sitaare Zameen Par. A video of his visit was shared on the YouTube channel of Aamir Khan Talkies. His visit made moviegoers cheer and applaud. Aamir was accompanied by the debutant cast of Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan and the cast of Sitaare Zameen Par surprised fans with a theatre visit.
Aamir Khan and the cast of Sitaare Zameen Par surprised fans with a theatre visit.

Aamir Khan surprises fans in theatres during Sitaare Zameen Par screening

A spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par (2007), Sitaare Zameen Par has so far earned nearly 60 crore as per Sacnilk.com. In the video, Aamir was seen asking the audience, "Kaesi lagi film (How did you like the film)?" People called the film "superb". A fan said, "Aamir we are proud of you. You have done a superb job." Aamir then introduced film's director RS Prasanna and other crew members.

Aamir thanks fans for their love

Addressing the audience, the actor said, "Thank you so much for the love you are giving us. We really appreciate and we are really touched." Aamir then talked about the "Sitaares" saying that they did "an amazing job". He added, "They are the heart and soul of the film." A few actors of the debutant cast also spoke with the audience. Before leaving, Aamir thanked the audience for the love they showered on the film.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The film starred 10 new actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by RS Prasanna, it also stars Aamir and Genelia D'Souza in lead roles.

Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the music. Divy Nidhi Sharma wrote the screenplay. Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit produced the film, which was released in theatres on June 20. Ravi Bhagchandka was the producer.

Recently, Aamir made it clear that he will not make the film available on OTT platforms just eight weeks after it hits the theatre. Writing for Film Information, trade analyst Komal Nahta said that Aamir has turned down an offer of 120 crore from Amazon Prime Video for the digital rights of the film.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Aamir Khan surprises fans with theatre visit at Sitaare Zameen Par screening, audience cheers for his 'superb job'
Follow Us On