Aamir Khan talks about his experience of working with ex-wife Kiran Rao post divorce: ‘Do chaar dafa daant bhi deti hai’

Actor Aamir Khan has spoken about working with his ex-wife, producer-screenwriter-director Kiran Rao after their divorce. Speaking with News18 India, Aamir teased if a doctor ever suggested that a couple become enemies after divorce. He also said that he considers himself fortunate that Kiran Rao came into his life and added that they 'will continue to move forward together'. (Also Read | Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao opens up on divorce) Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao recently attended the wedding ceremony of his daughter, Ira Khan.

Aamir on working with Kiran post divorce

Aamir said, “Yeh koi doctor ne kaha hai ke divorce ho jata hai toh aap foran dushman ho jaate hai? Yeh meri khushnaseebi hai ke mere zindagi mein Kiran aayi aur humara safar bahut hee fulfilling raha mere liye. Bahut kuch banaya humne saath mein, personally and professionally aur agge bhi hum saath mein hee hai (Has a doctor said that when a divorce happens, you immediately become enemies? I consider myself fortunate that Kiran came into my life, and our journey has been very fulfilling for me. We have created a lot together, both personally and professionally, and we will continue to move forward together)."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Aamir reveals Kiran scolds him

He also added, "Hum insaani aur jaazbaati taur pe jude huye hai aur humesha rahenge. We are like a family. Unka jo mind hai, intelligence hai… do chaar dafa daant bhi deti hai, woh bhi maza aata hai (We are connected on a human and emotional level, and we will always be. We are like a family. Her mind, intelligence… even when she scolds me a couple of times, it’s fun).”

About Aamir and Kiran

Kiran and Aamir tied the knot in 2005. They parted ways in August 2021. They are parents to Azad Rao Khan, born in December 2011. Kiran started her career as the assistant director in Lagaan. She scripted and directed Dhobi Ghat, which was released in January 2011 under Aamir Khan Productions.

Kiran and Aamir's upcoming films

Kiran's directorial Laapataa Ladies is all set to be out in theatres on March 1. The story, set in 2001 in rural India, is about two young brides who get lost on a train and the quest of individuals who become engrossed in a series of puzzles while travelling. The film stars Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel in important parts. Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Aamir, who took a break from films, began shooting for his next project on February 1, as per news agency PTI. He will collaborate with Rajkumar Santoshi for Lahore 1947. Aamir is producing the film with Sunny Deol playing the lead role.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place