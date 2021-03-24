Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan tests positive for Covid-19, spokesperson confirms
Aamir Khan tests positive for Covid-19, spokesperson confirms

Aamir Khan is the latest celebrity, after Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aryan, to test positive for the coronavirus. The actor is currently in quarantine at home.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Actor Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor is the latest A-lister Bollywood celebrity to contract the disease.

Aamir's spokesperson said, “Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

Last Monday, the 56-year-old superstar had announced that he has decided to leave social media. Khan said all the updates about his future projects will now be available on his production banner's official account.

At a promotional event later, when he was asked about his decision to quit social media, the actor told reporters, "Do not put your theories about that. Main apni dhunki mein rehta hoon (I live in my own world). I am anyway not active on social media, I don't post anything."

"We used to communicate before this (social media) as well. Now that I've quit social media, I'll be able to talk to my audience only through the media. So you guys should be happy, I have full faith in you," he said.

The actor was speaking post the screening of Koi Jaane Na, directed by close friend Amin Hajee. The film, which stars Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur, also features Khan in a special dance number. It will release on April 2.

