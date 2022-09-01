Aamir Khan travels to San Francisco post Laal Singh Chaddha box office crash, gets clicked with fan

Days after his comeback film Laal Singh Chaddha crashed at the box office, actor Aamir Khan travelled to San Francisco in the US. Taking to Twitter, a fan posted a selfie with the actor 'walking around' in the city. In the photo, Aamir Khan wore a navy blue full-sleeve T-shirt and tied a sweater around his waist. He also carried a mustard bag and wore glasses. (Also Read | Apology clip appears on Aamir Khan Productions' Twitter page after Laal Singh Chaddha row)

Sharing the photo, the fan named Natasha wrote, "Yesterday in unexpected unbelievable I’m still unwell twists." In another tweet she added, "I asked him what's he up to in sf and he said 'just walking around', consistent!!!!" When a person asked her where she met Aamir, she replied, "In the marina! I have a theory that he went there on purpose so no one would recognize him."

After Laal Singh Chaddha didn't perform well at the box office, several reports claimed that Aamir took a two-month break to travel to the US. Laal Singh Chaddha, helmed by Advait Chandan, earned only ₹127 crore in the first 20 days of its release. It had a reported budget of ₹180 crore.

The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump and is Aamir's first in four years. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Ahead of the film's release, it faced boycott calls on social media. Reacting to it Aamir Khan had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, that he felt 'sad'.

He had said, "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films."

