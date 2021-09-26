Aamir Khan vacates Christmas slot for Ranveer Singh's '83, Laal Singh Chaddha to release on Valentine's Day 2022

Aamir Khan Productions has announced that his upcoming Hindi film Laal Singh Chaddha will not release on Christmas. In a statement shared on Instagram, the production house said that the film will now release on Valentine's Day 2022.

“We welcome the decision of the administration to allow cinemas to re-open from 22nd Oct. Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, this Christmas. We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine's Day 2022,” the statement read.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is a Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The original film starred Tom Hanks in the lead.

With Aamir pushing Laal Singh Chaddha to February 2022, the Christmas weekend will now be taken over by Ranveer Singh's cricket-themed film '83. The actor took to Instagram and shared a new picture from the movie and confirmed the Christmas release.

“It’s time……….. (bat and ball, and cup emojis) 83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #ThisIs83,” he captioned the picture. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna and others.

'83 was scheduled to release in April 2020. However, due to the first Covid-19 induced lockdown, the film was delayed. Earlier this year, Ranveer announced that the film would release on June 4, 2021. However, the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic forced a second lockdown, shutting cinema halls as well.

Also read: Sooryavanshi vs Eternals: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer to clash with Marvel film on Diwali

Ranveer will also appear in Sooryavanshi, set to release in November 2021. The film is led by Akshay Kumar and will also star Ajay Devgn, reprising his role as Singham. Directed by Rohit Shetty and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the team announced that the cop-drama will release on Diwali.