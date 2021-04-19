Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan lends vocals to Hanuman Chalisa for Kunal Kohli's new series Ramyug
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan lends vocals to Hanuman Chalisa for Kunal Kohli's new series Ramyug

Actor Amitabh Bachchan will lend his voice and recite the Hanuman Chalisa for upcoming series on MX Player called Ramyug.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan will sing Hanuman Chalisa in Ramyug.

Streaming platform MX Player on Monday announced their new series Ramyug, directed by Hum Tum fame Kunal Kohli.

The announcement teaser featured a special rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa featuring Amitabh Bachchan's voice and tabla by Ustad Zakir Hussain. The track is composed by Rahul Sharma.

The official Twitter handle of MX Player posted the video, which was shared by Kohli. "Coming soon," the filmmaker captioned the one-minute teaser.

In 2018, Kohli had announced he would adapt the Hindu epic Ramayana titled Ramyug for the big screen. It's unclear if the film has been now converted as the MX Original series.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Janhvi Kapoor glows in new pics: 'Kisses from the sun'

Varun Dhawan dances to Badri Ki Dulhania on the sets of Bhediya, watch

Arjun Rampal shares glimpse of his quarantine life with fans

Kareena Kapoor shares a pic of her stunning swimming pool from her Mumbai home

Mahabharata and Ramayana have turned out as major inspirations for several Indian projects in recent years. These projects are currently at various stages of productions.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor glows in new pics: 'Kisses from the sun'

Actor Akshay Kumar will be headlining the adventure-drama Ram Setu while South star Prabhas will battle it out with Saif Ali Khan in director Om Raut's Adipurush - on-screen adaptation of Ramayana.

Actor Vicky Kaushal will feature in Ashwatthama, playing the titular mythological Mahabharata character who was given the curse of immortality.

In February this year, it was also announced that Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad will write the upcoming multilingual film Sita- The Incarnation.

In 2019, it was announced that Chhichhore" helmer Nitesh Tiwari will direct a Ramayana trilogy. There has been no update on the film's progress or casting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan bollywood ramayana mahabharat period

Related Stories

art culture

Belgian artist creates 'portable oasis', Covid-free bubble to stroll in Brussels

UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 08:52 PM IST
bollywood

Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan come together for emotional new ad. Watch

PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 06:28 PM IST
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan says his stylish glasses were not appreciated back in the day: ‘All thought I had lost my eyesight’

PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 02:12 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP