Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan box office collection day 2: Still no love for Shanaya Kapoor’s film, makes just 43 lakh

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan box office collection day 2: Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey’s romantic drama opened to mixed reviews, but it seems to have failed to make a connection with the audience. The film is struggling to make an impact at the box office and collected a mere ₹43 lakh on its second day. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan box office collection day 2: The film has been directed by Santosh Singh.

Box office report

According to Sacnilk.com, the film, which marks the foray of Shanaya Kapoor into the world of Bollywood, struggled to even earn ₹50 lakh in India. The film registered a business of ₹43 lakh.

The film had a modest start, collecting ₹30 lakh on its opening day, Friday. While the film’s second-day collection showed a slight improvement, the film is still far from hitting the ₹1 crore mark in total. Right now, the total collection is ₹73 lakh (nett).

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan's occupancy on Saturday was underwhelming, with an overall 15.25% occupancy in Hindi. Breaking it down, the film saw a mere 7.52% occupancy in morning shows, which slightly improved to 15.60% in afternoon shows. Evening shows had a similar occupancy of 14.72%, while night shows fared slightly better with 23.14% occupancy.

Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya was supposed to make her debut with Bedhadak, but the film was shelved. She has ventured into acting with this project.

More about the film

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan narrates a tale of emotions, romance, and human connection, portrayed through its lead characters. Produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, the film was released on Friday. Directed by Santosh Singh, the film has been adapted from Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It. It revolves around a love story between a visually impaired musician and a theatre artist.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "The first half is spent in hope. The second begins with it too. But it doesn't even have the charm of scenic backdrops to hold your interest. You’re left with a love story with no highs, no passion, no tension.”