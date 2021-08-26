Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police song: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline put up a spooky performance, Yami Gautam is MIA

The first song from upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police is out. The song, titled Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police, features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. Their co-star, Yami Gautam is missing-in-action.

The music video shows Saif, Arjun and Jacqueline partying with scores of dancers at a spooky mansion. The men are dressed in white half-sleeves shirts, black pants and waistcoats. Jacqueline wore an outfit that seemed like a grungy take on a bridal gown, complete with black thigh-high stocking and a black necklace. The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sunidhi Chauhan with music from Sachin- Jigar.





Bhoot Police is directed by Pawan Kripalani. It will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their adventures. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

The shooting of Bhoot Police began in Himachal Pradesh in November 2020. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in theatres on September 10, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will now release digitally. The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

Saif had previously called Bhoot Police his dream role. “Honestly, I believe I have worked very hard. I was in a bit of a ditch, mentally and professionally. I managed to get out of that. It is like climbing a mountain. I feel like I am on base camp 1 and we have made progress but there is a long way to go. The ropes are set, the boots are tied, and we have got our sights on the hill and we are climbing. There is a really nice line up. I am super excited Bhoot Police is finally, 80% complete and it’s a dream role for me. We really had a good time doing that,” he had said.

Apart from this, Saif will also be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas. He plays Lankesh in the movie. He also has Bunty Aur Bubbly 2 with Rani Mukerji.