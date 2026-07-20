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Aayush Sharma reveals Salman Khan spends most of his time at Panvel farmhouse: 'You leave only when bhai wishes'

Salman Khan sparked health concerns after a recent public appearance. Despite fans' worries, he dispelled rumors through a social media post.

Updated on: Jul 20, 2026 05:06 PM IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Salman Khan leads a life under constant spotlight, with cameras following him wherever he goes. The actor, however, escapes to his Panvel farmhouse every chance he gets to cut out the noise. Recently, Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma spoke about the actor's off-screen personality and revealed that he spends a significant amount of time at his farmhouse.

Salman Khan spends significant time at farmhouse

Salman Khan gave his film Maatrubhumi a shoutout in a recent Instagram post.
Salman Khan gave his film Maatrubhumi a shoutout in a recent Instagram post.

Aayush shared a running joke in the Khan family. Recalling it, he said in an interview with Lallantop Cinema, "Bhai ne farm pe bulaya hai... toh sabka ek takiya kalaam hai, 'Chalo farm chalte hain.' Lekin wahan sirf wahi jaata hai jisko bulawa aata hai (Whenever Bhai invites someone to the farmhouse, everyone says, 'Let's go to the farm.' But only those who receive an invitation get to go)."

Aayush shared that the fun really starts after someone accepts the invitation. He explained that, though guests have the choice to visit Salman at his farmhouse, when they leave, it depends entirely on Salman's wish. "Wahan Bhai zyada time rehte hain. Toh jab farm pe bulate hain... apni marzi se jaoge, lekin wapas tab aaoge jab woh bolenge (Bhai spends most of his time at the farmhouse. You go to the farmhouse with your own wish, but you leave only when bhai wishes)."

Salman unwell?

However, on Sunday night, Salman took to Instagram to share several monochrome pictures along with a cheeky post, rubbishing such claims. He shared photos of himself looking dapper in a denim jacket and a cowboy hat and wrote in the caption, "Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai" (How is everyone's health?)

Salman Khan films

Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The Apoorva Lakhia directorial has been delayed multiple times. Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

 
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