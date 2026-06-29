'Consistency matters far more than intensity': Aayush Sharma on fitness

For Aayush, discipline is less about visible rewards and more about consistency. He believes in showing up for yourself every day, even on difficult days, without seeking validation. “While physical transformations may begin for a film role, it eventually becomes personal - driven by health, mindset, family, and the life lived away from the camera. The real change lies not in appearances, but in the commitment to oneself every single day,” he says.

Known for his sharp screen presence and evolving performances, actor Aayush Sharma has also built a strong identity beyond films - one rooted in fitness, grooming, and personal discipline. A quick scroll through his social media reveals intense workout sessions, structured routines, and a refined sense of style, but for the actor, transformation goes far deeper than aesthetics.

Earlier in his journey, Ayush associated progress with extremes - more workouts, stricter diets, more restriction. Today, he values balance and recovery just as much as training itself. He adds, “One of the biggest fitness myths people still believe is that drastic measures lead to lasting results, when in reality consistency matters far more than intensity.” When it comes to food, the actor prefers balance over guilt. He doesn’t believe in punishment-based eating and feels that disciplined habits naturally leave room for indulgence and comfort food. Recovery, too, plays a central role in his routine, he says. Sleep, stretching, and downtime are not optional extras but essential parts of growth and transformation.

Grooming and skincare, once considered secondary, have now become an essential part of his everyday routine. He sees skincare not just as a professional requirement but also as an act of self-respect. “My routine remains uncomplicated - cleansing and hydration are non-negotiable. Consistency with basics is often more effective than overly complicated regimens,” he says. Looking back, he admits ignoring sunscreen early in his career was a mistake, realising only later that skin damage appears gradually but lasts long-term.

Whether sporting a beard, stubble, or a clean-shaven look, Aayush prefers keeping things adaptable, often depending on the demands of a role. “Personally though, I lean towards a stubble, effortless, rugged, and balanced look. Long shoot hours, makeup, and harsh lighting require careful skincare maintenance, which I manage through proper preparation, cleansing, and allowing the skin recovery time,” he says.

If there’s one piece of advice he wishes he had followed earlier, it is to start skincare young and remain consistent.