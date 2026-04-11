Aayush Sharma says father mocked his acting dream, refused to invest in his launch: ‘Won’t pay even 50 to watch you'

Actor and Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, recently opened up about his early days in Mumbai and recalled how his decision to become an actor led to a sharp reaction from his father. In a conversation with Cyrus Broacha, Aayush revealed that his father had refused to launch him.

Aayush Sharma recalls his father's reaction to his acting dream

Aayush Sharma recalls his father's reaction to him wanting to be an actor.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Aayush shared that he initially kept his ambition of becoming an actor a secret from his family and moved to Mumbai under the pretext of studying. He enrolled at Jai Hind College for a BMS course and later convinced his father to let him stay in a rented apartment in Bandra and buy him a car. However, instead of focusing on studies, he enrolled in acting workshops, which led to a drastic drop in his attendance. Eventually, the college called his father from Himachal Pradesh.

Aayush recalled that when his attendance dropped to just 9 per cent, the college summoned his father, who was deeply embarrassed upon arriving in Mumbai. He revealed that even his mother was upset with him. It was during this time that Aayush first confessed to his father that he wanted to become an actor and showed him his photoshoots and a CD of his performances. However, his father had a blunt reaction.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Recalling the moment, Aayush said, “My father said, ‘Neither are you tall, nor do you have a physique, nor do you have a voice, nor are you good-looking. You have no personality whatsoever. When you walk on the road, nobody looks at you. Has anyone ever told you that you can become an actor? You are nothing close to Bachchan sahab, you are nothing close to Dharmendra ji. You are not going to be a hero at all. I am not going to pay even ₹50 to watch you on screen.’” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling the moment, Aayush said, “My father said, ‘Neither are you tall, nor do you have a physique, nor do you have a voice, nor are you good-looking. You have no personality whatsoever. When you walk on the road, nobody looks at you. Has anyone ever told you that you can become an actor? You are nothing close to Bachchan sahab, you are nothing close to Dharmendra ji. You are not going to be a hero at all. I am not going to pay even ₹50 to watch you on screen.’” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Following this, Aayush’s father asked him to pack his bags and return to Himachal with him to handle the family business. However, when Aayush refused, his father cut off all monetary support. The actor revealed that he once had only ₹20 in his pocket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following this, Aayush’s father asked him to pack his bags and return to Himachal with him to handle the family business. However, when Aayush refused, his father cut off all monetary support. The actor revealed that he once had only ₹20 in his pocket. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Aayush further shared that he later approached his father with a plan to launch himself as an actor, but his father remained unconvinced. Recalling the conversation, he said, “He said, ‘Beta, tune dekha hai kabhi langde ghode pe paisa lagate ho? Main to chalo 10 crore beta samajh ke de bhi dunga, but tere ko dekhne kaun aayega?’ (Have you ever seen anyone bet money on a lame horse? I might still give you ₹10 crore thinking of you as my son, but who will come to watch you?).”

Aayush’s father, Anil Sharma, is a politician, agriculturist and businessman from Himachal Pradesh. He was elected to the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Mandi first on a Congress ticket and later on a BJP ticket. From 2017 to 2019, he served as the state's Minister of Multi-Purpose Projects, Power, and Non-Conventional Energy Sources in the Jai Ram Thakur cabinet. Aayush's late grandfather, Pandit Sukh Ram, was also a member of Congress who served as the Union Minister of Communications and Information Technology from 1993 to 1996.

About Aayush Sharma’s career

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Aayush is married to Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan. He made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri in 2018. The film, backed by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films, flopped at the box office. He later appeared in films like Antim: The Final Truth and Ruslaan, but neither achieved major box-office success.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON