Did Farah Khan, Karan Johar ignore Aayush Sharma at Homebound premiere? She reveals the truth

There has been a flurry of speculation on social media suggesting that filmmakers Farah Khan and Karan Johar snubbed actor Aayush Sharma by ignoring him at the Homebound premiere in Mumbai. Farah, however, is not one to let rumours go unchecked and has stepped forward to set the record straight. On Monday, Karan Johar and Farah Khan attended the premiere Homebound, where the incident took place.

Farah hits back

On Monday, Karan and Farah stepped out to attend the premiere of upcoming production venture Homebound.

A video from the Homebound premiere's red carpet showed Aayush posing for photos when Karan and Farah walked past him without acknowledging his presence, sparking speculation that they intentionally ignored him. The incident gained attention on social media, with many discussing the dynamics between the Bollywood celebrities.

Farah came across the chatter and a video on Instagram and didn’t hesitate to respond, leaving her reply in the comments section of the post. The mother of three wrote, “Pls stop writing nonsense.. i can never ignore anyone.. least of all Ayush.”

Farah added, “Just shot a vlog with him n Arpita.. just didn’t see him in all the rush.. making it slow motion just to make it look bad?”

Farah posted the vlog shot with Aayush, Arpita and their kids: son Ahil and daughter Ayat, in April.

More about Aayush and Farah

Aayush, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, made his debut with Loveyatri in 2018. He was also seen in Antim: The Final Truth, which also featured Salman, and Ruslaan. He recently underwent two back surgeries to address pain resulting from an injury he sustained while shooting for Ruslaan.

Meanwhile, Farah is enjoying plaudits and love coming her way for her vlogs where she goes to celebrities' houses with her cook Dilip. Farah launched her cooking vlogs in 2024. Their rising popularity recently landed them a spot at the YouTube FanFest in Mumbai on September 11.