Aayush Sharma says he fell off his horse and on Aamir Khan at his baraat: ‘Salwaar atak gayi and I fell on Aamir bhai'

Aayush Sharma, on The Kapil Sharma Show, opened up about a funny encounter he had with Aamir Khan at his wedding in 2014. Talking about the ‘embarrassing’ moment, Aayush revealed he fell off his horse and landed on Aamir at his baraat.

Aayush got married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan in November 2014. Recalling the incident from his baraat, he said: “Jab mein ghori pe jaa raha tha, toh finally jab main end tak pahucha… aur mujhe beech beech mein se message aa rahe hain Arpita ke ki who abhi ready nahi hai ‘Ghodi thoda sa slow chalao’. Mere haath mein thodi na hai! (When I was on my horse and finally reached the end.. and in between, Arpita was messaging me that she wasn’t ready. ‘Move slow.’ But it was not in my hands)!”

Aayush added: “Jaise hi main wahan pahucha, Aamir Bhai, woh aaye aur unhone bola ‘Aapko main ghodi se utaar ta hun’. Woh salwaar atak gayi mere pairo mein aur jaake main Aamir Bhai ke upar hi gir gaya. Who mujhe ‘hi’ bolne aye the aur main unke upar hi gir gaya. Main khud ki shaadi mein sharam ke mare chehra baar baar chhupa raha tha, ki unko yaad aega ‘yeh ladka’ unke upar hi gira tha (The moment I reached, Aamir came and said ‘I’ll help you get off the horse’. My salwaar got stuck and I fell on him. I was hiding my face in embarrassment at my own wedding thinking what if Aamir recalls I fell on him.”

Aayush’s revelations feature in a video titled Limitless Fun With Salman Bhai Uncensored, shared by Kapil Sharma on YouTube.

Aayush and Arpita’s wedding functions were star-studded affairs – celebs such as Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, Karan Johar and others attended the festivities.

Aayush and Salman were promoting their new film Antim: The Final Truth on The Kapil Sharma Show. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film hit screens on Friday. Antim marks Aayush and Salman’s first onscreen collaboration.