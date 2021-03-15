Abhay Deol gets a special birthday wish from cousin Esha: 'You are that sunshine in my pocket I carry for life'
Actor Esha Deol took to Instagram to wish her cousin Abhay Deol on his birthday on Monday. She posted a throwback picture on the occasion.
Sharing the picture, Esha wrote: "Happy birthday brother! Love you ! @abhaydeol 'u are that sunshine in my pocket I carry for life'." The picture showed the two of them sitting next to a table with food on it. Their fans were obviously delighted; one said: "Sooo cute brother sister." Another said: "Stay blessed n happy Esha! Much love!" A third person said: "Happy Birthday Sir You Are Always Happy Every Success kiss Your Step Good Health I Pray."
Hema Malini's daughter Esha shares a warm relationship with Abhay. Through much of her youth, Esha had never entered her father Dharmendra's home, the one in which he lived with his first wife Prakash Kaur and their kids. However, when Abhay's dad, Dharmendra's brother, fell seriously ill, Esha became the first person from Hema Malini's household to enter Dharmendra's home, according to her biography, Beyond the Dream Girl.
Speaking to Navbharat Times, Esha had once said: “I wanted to meet my uncle and pay my respects. He loved me and Ahana very much and we were also very close to Abhay. We had no other way than to go to his house. He was not even in the hospital that we would meet him there. So I called Sunny Bhaiya and they made full arrangements to meet him,” she added. Esha had also talked about meeting Prakash Kaur for the first time. She had said, “I touched her feet and she left me after blessing me.”
Abhay, meanwhile, has charted his own journey since his debut in 2005. Speaking to Hindustan Times, ahead of his birthday on Monday, he said he would much rather be underrated than overrated. He said, “I didn’t invest a lot of money in marketing myself, or PR, or become a part of a clique, that I would catapult myself off the backs of my co-stars, directors or producers. I stood on my own. I am sure they stopped bigger opportunities to come my way. It gave people the opportunity to say ‘oh your stuff doesn’t work’ or has limited audience.”
