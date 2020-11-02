e-paper
Home / Bollywood / When Esha Deol took half-brother Sunny Deol’s help to enter Dharmendra’s family home, meet ailing uncle

In 2015, Esha Deol became the first member from Hema Malini’s family to enter her father Dharmendra’s family home. She was helped by her brother Sunny Deol.

bollywood Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 06:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Esha Deol and Sunny Deol share a cordial relationship.
Nothing warms a Bollywood lover’s heart than seeing stories of familial love and bonding. On Esha Deol’s 39th birthday, we are throwing it back to the time she became the first person from Hema Malini’s side of family to enter Dharmendra’s family home.

Dharmendra got married to Parkash Kaur when he was just 19 years old. They had four children--sons Sunny and Bobby and daughter Vijeeta and Ajeita. Then Dharmendra got married to Hema Malini in 1980 and they had their two daughters--Esha and Ahana.

A report in Navbharat Times quotes the biography Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, and says that no one from Hema’s side of the family was allowed to visit Dharmendra’s family home. However, Esha became the first and only person to gain access due to a special help from her half-brother, Sunny.

When Dharmendra’s brother and Abhay Deol’s father Ajeet Deol fell ill in 2015. Esha wanted to meet him. “I wanted to meet my uncle and pay my respects. He loved me and Ahana very much and we were also very close to Abhay,” she said. “We had no other way than to go to his house. He was not even in the hospital that we would meet him there. So I called Sunny Bhaiya and they made full arrangements to meet him,” she added. Talking about meeting Parkash for the first time, Esha said, “I touched her feet and she left me after blessing me.”

Last year, Hema said in an interview that Dharmendra’s first wife and children never felt her intrusion in their lives. “The minute I saw Dharam ji, I knew he was the man for me. I wanted to spend my life with him. I also wanted to make sure that the marriage hurt nobody. His first wife and children have never felt my intrusion in their lives. I married him, but I never took him away from his first family,” she had told Deccan Chronicle.

Esha is married to Bharat Takhtani and has two daughters with him. She was last seen in the short film, Cakewalk and also participated in the 2015 season of MTV Roadies as a ‘gang leader’.

