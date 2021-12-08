Abhay Deol says he is ‘intimidated’ to work with Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby; adds ‘my world of filmmaking is so different’

Abhay Deol, who is acting alongside his nephew Karan Deol in Velle, said he is ‘intimidated’ about doing a film with his other family members - uncle Dharmendra and cousins Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. He added that his ‘world of filmmaking is so different’ from theirs.

The Deols have come together for films such as Apne and the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise but Abhay has not starred in them. Three generations of the family - Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby, and Sunny’s son Karan - will be seen together in the upcoming film Apne 2.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Abhay said, “I have been really scared of working with family because I have always had this notion in my head, ‘How can I not be anything but myself around my brothers, around my taya (uncle)? It will be hard to play a character other than who I am.’ There is a bit of intimidation there. With Karan, it’s different, he is obviously younger than me, he is my nephew, I have seen him grow up. There was a lot more freedom, which I would be intimidated to do in front of my elders.”

On being asked about the possibility of acting in a film with his other family members, Abhay said, “Like I said, it’s hard to be a character other than myself around my elders. Of course, never say never. If something like that comes along, sure. But as you said, my world of filmmaking is so different, so it’s hard to kind of find that middle ground.”

Abhay made his Bollywood debut with Socha Na Tha in 2005. Since then, he has been vocal in his support for indie cinema. His films include Manorama Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye and Dev D.

Up next, Abhay and Karan will be seen in Velle, which is about a kidnapping plot gone wrong. The film, directed by Deven Munjal, will release on December 10.