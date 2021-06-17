Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Abhay Deol shares new pic as he ends his digital detox, here's what cousin Esha Deol said
Abhay Deol shares new pic as he ends his digital detox, here's what cousin Esha Deol said

Abhay Deol returned from his digital detox to share a pic of himself, and his post reminded Esha Deol of how she, too, took a break from social media recently.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Actor Abhay Deol was on a digital detox, which is the reason why he was missing from social media platforms for past few weeks.

Abhay Deol posted a picture of himself to inform everyone that he had been taking a break from social media. He shared the picture and wrote Wednesday morning, "Sorry for not being on here for some time now. Needed a digital detox! Anyone else go through that need from time to time? #digitaldetox."

Esha Deol commented, "I did the same last month. I get u." Dia Mirza also wrote, "We all need that ." Many fans also shared their stories of digital detox. One wrote, "I went on one for about 6 months ….. bliss and the most creative period of my life I’d say." Another one commented, "Absolutely! Especially these last few months."

Esha seemed to have gone for her break from internet in early May. It was only on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr on May 14 that she returned on Instagram. Her last post was on April 29, marking the International Dance Day.

Many others showered the post with heart emojis and wrote that they missed Abhay. A few of his fans also commented that they needed a detox but did not know how to go about it. "I need one badly! Tell me how you did it!" one wrote. Another one asked, "Haanji but how to control digital addiction please tell me."

Abhay's previous post last month, was about a discussion on mental health. Prior to that, he had posted a clip from his popular movie, Dev D, in April.

Also read: Samantha Akkineni works out with a dumbbell like a pro, see here

Abhay was last seen in web show 1962: The War In The Hills. The show was based on the story of 125 Indian soldiers who fought against 3,000 Chinese in a historic battle .

