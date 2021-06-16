Family Man 2 star Samantha Akkineni works out with a dumbbell like a pro, see here

Actor Samantha Akkineni, who is basking in the overwhelming response for her work in The Family Man 2, is one of the fittest artistes in the southern film industry. In her latest Instagram story, she’s shared a glimpse from her workout session and she’s showing how it’s done.

In the video, Samantha Akkineni is seen performing a core-based exercise with a single dumbbell. Her trainer is seen overseeing her session via a video call.

Samantha is a hardcore fitness enthusiast, and she takes her workout sessions very seriously.

On the acting front, Samantha has two projects currently in her kitty. She recently signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan and also has upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Samantha is thrilled about her upcoming horror film with director Ashwin Saravanan. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”

