Abhay Deol shares unseen pics with Sunny, Bobby from Karan Deol's pre-wedding celebrations

Actor Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol, had a pre-wedding party on Monday evening in Mumbai. The Deol brothers Abhay, Sunny and Bobby, were in attendance in the private party, hosted for family and close friends. Now, Abhay Deol has shared some inside pictures from the pre-wedding event that have surfaced on Instagram. (Also read: Inside Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's pre-wedding celebrations with Sunny Deol dancing, couple cutting huge white cake) Abhay Deol shared inside moments from the recently held pre-wedding celebrations of Karan Deol.

Karan Deol also shared a picture from the pre-wedding celebrations on his Instagram, where he was seen with his father Sunny Deol and brother Rajveer Deol. He wrote in the caption: "Couldn’t be more grateful (red heart emoticon) My best men!" He also added hashtags in the caption with the words, groom squad, family, blessed, love.

Abhay Deol shares inside pictures

Abhay Deol shared pictures in which the first one is a family portrait where Abhay, Bobby, Karan, and Rajveer are smiling at the camera with other family members. Another picture showed Abhay smiling with his family members and friends. Abhay looked handsome in a black outfit.

Previously, an inside glimpse from the pre-wedding celebrations appeared on Instagram where Karan was seen with Drisha, as both of them cut a huge white cake and fed each other. Karan was seen in a stunning blue kurta, while Drisha looked beautiful in a bright yellow saree for the occasion.

Karan and Drisha's love story

Karan got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya a few months ago in a private ceremony. Their wedding will take place between June 16-18 according to reports. Karan has been dating Drisha for many years. She is reportedly the great granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy. Based in Dubai, she works as a manager at a travel agency. The duo are set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai according to reports, and have locked Taj Lands End in Mumbai's Bandra as their wedding venue.

Karan is the first child of Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol. He made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will be next seen in Apne 2. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film will also star Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. He had earlier been an assistant director for Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and also rapped in a Diljit Dosanjh song in the film.

