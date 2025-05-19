Abhay Deol smokes, takes over the DJ at nightclub, video reminds fans of Bobby Deol: ‘Following his bhaiya'

Actor Abhay Deol recently traded scripts for soundtracks and surprised everyone by spinning tracks as a DJ at a nightclub in Gurugram. A video shows him dropping beats while smoking, which has left social media users admiring his charm and even comparing him to his brother Bobby Deol. Also read: Bobby Deol returns as DJ one more time, his playlist only has Naiyo Nayyo. Watch Abhay Deol has not shared a video of the outing on his social media handles yet.

Abhay Deol shows off DJ skills

Abhay may not have shared it himself, but videos of his DJ set from the party are lighting up the internet. The videos show him taking over as the DJ at a club, said to be in Gurugram, have surfaced on social media. Abhay was DJing live at Avatar nightclub on May 16.

In the video, Abhay is seen channeling his laid-back DJ style. He is seen wearing a casual T-shirt with shades. He kept the energy high with infectious beats with his focus firmly on the console and avoided any eye contact with the guests. At one point, he is also seen smoking and then getting on playing the music.

Fans freak out over Abhay's DJ video

Fans went wild over Abhay's DJ video, with many drawing comparisons to his brother Bobby Deol's DJ stint.

Some jokingly attributed the "D" in Deol to "DJ”, saying "The D in Deol stands for being a DJ, apparently". “He is a student of Lord DJ Bobby, he took lessons from the best,” another shared. “Following his bhayia (brother) Bobby,” shared one.

Others couldn't help but notice Abhay's charm, with comments like "I find him so so hot" and "He's so hot”. One social media user even playfully mentioned "He is in his dev D arc”.

“He is looking so (fire emoji),” one fan wrote.

Back in 2016, Bobby Deol showed off his DJ skills at a nightclub in Delhi, The Animal actor ended up playing tracks from his 1997 film, Gupt, much to the anger of the people present. At that time, Bobby told Hindustan Times, “I love music but I’m not a DJ. But people went crazy on social media, trolling and making fun of it. But what do you do? You go for an event and if you’re the actor, you are going to play your music. You are not going to play some other actor’s songs. In fact, I wasn’t playing my songs, the DJ was. I was the star there and everybody was there to see Bobby Deol.”

Abhay’s work

Known for his unconventional choices, Abhay has starred in several notable films, including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dev D, Shanghai and Raanjhanaa to name a few. The actor was last seen in web series Trial By Fire.