Abhijeet Bhattacharya slams Varun Dhawan’s Chunnari Chunnari remake version: ‘Salman Khan nahi ban sakte…’

The recreated version of Chunnari Chunnari from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, featuring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, has landed in the middle of a social media storm, with many viewers expressing disappointment over the remix of the iconic track. Adding fuel to the debate, original singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has now openly criticised the recreated version, while also taking a swipe at Varun Dhawan for repeatedly banking on revamped versions of once-popular Bollywood hits. On Tuesday, the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai unveiled the new song Chunnari Chunnari from the film.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya on Chunnari Chunnari In an interview with ANI, Abhijeet reacted to the recreated version of his iconic 1999 track Chunnari Chunnari in Varun Dhawan's upcoming film. The original singer of the chartbuster from Biwi No. 1, starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen, voiced his disappointment over the recreated version.

“Yeh gaana Salman ki life ka biggest song tha. Jab aayi thi, tab se ab tak trending hai. Salman Khan ki life ka sabse bada hit hai Chunnari Chunnari. Uss waqt ek rising star tha, not a superstar. (This was the biggest song of Salman Khan. Since it came out, the song has been trending to date),” Abhijeet said.

Reacting to the recreated version of the song, Abhijeet called out Varun for doing "second-hand" films.

"The actor (Varun Dhawan) has only done second-hand films, especially when his father (David Dhawan) directed the original films. He also uses the same songs that were once a hit. Varun Dhawan iss gaane se Salman Khan nahi ban sakta (Varun Dhawan can't become Salman Khan by doing my songs). There is a big difference between Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan," he added.

Reacting to the latest recreation of Chunnari Chunnari, Abhijeet quipped that the song sounded more like a “bhajan”, which was originally a romantic track.

Abhijeet also revealed that the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai never reached out to him before recreating his hit song. He said that if they had approached him for the remake, he would still rethink before doing it. Now, he is happy that he didn't do the song because it would have've degraded.