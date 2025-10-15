Abhinav Kashyap says he is not on ‘talking terms’ with brother Anurag Kashyap: ‘He has even raised his hand at me’

After making headlines for his comments on Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap has now opened up about his strained relationship with his brother, acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap. In a conversation with Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav revealed that despite sharing a close bond growing up, the two are currently not on speaking terms. Abhinav Kashyap reveals his current estrangement from brother Anurag, citing their once-close bond and emotional arguments.

Abhinav opens up about his relationship with Anurag

Calling it a deeply emotional issue, Abhinav said, “It’s a personal matter between me and Anurag. A lot of people don’t know this, but we grew up together. We went to the same boarding school in Gwalior, the same college in Delhi University, and came to Mumbai around the same time. We worked in the same industry, so we are very close.”

He further shared that their relationship has always been intense and honest. “We know each other better than even our parents do. We argue often. He’s older, and when he feels I’ve made a mistake, he has even raised his hand at me. He’s beaten me many times, but I can’t hit him back because he’s my elder brother. The last time we spoke, I felt he was the one who made a mistake, so I stopped talking to him. That’s it,” he explained.

Abhinav also addressed social media chatter about his brother’s alleged remarks. He pointed out that many comments attributed to Anurag are taken out of context. He admits that Anurag is his guru, who has taught him everything.

Abhinav's film career

Abhinav Kashyap began his journey in the Hindi film industry as a screenwriter before making a mark as a director. He co-wrote the 2007 hit Manorama Six Feet Under and contributed to the screenplay of Yuvvraaj (2008). His directorial debut came in 2010 with the blockbuster Dabangg, starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, which became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of its time.

Despite the film’s phenomenal success, Abhinav chose not to direct its sequel, citing creative differences. He later directed Besharam (2013) with Ranbir Kapoor, which, though commercially underwhelming, reflected his continued interest in exploring quirky characters and satirical themes.