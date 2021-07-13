Abhinav Shukla says Rahul Vaidya changed on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, but they still aren't 'amazing friends'

Abhinav Shukla has said that his former Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant was 'more pally' with him during Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which premieres this weekend. Abhinav and Rahul were often at loggerheads on Bigg Boss, which concluded with Abhinav's wife, Rubina Dilaik winning and Rahul finishing as the runner-up.

In an interview, Abhinav Shukla said that he has a 'stringent' screening process to find new friends, and said that he wouldn't go so far as to say that him and Rahul Vaidya are buddies now. But he admitted that a mutual dislike had taken a 'back seat'.

He told Pinkvilla, "See, Bigg Boss is a different show altogether. There, people will drag you down if they feel they're moving ahead. If you're marching ahead of them, they'll try to bring you down. But, what I was on Bigg Boss, I was on Fear Factor, no change. The thing is, a show never defines you, you define the show."

He continued, "I was the same. Rahul was a little different. He was more pally. I wouldn't say we've become amazing friends, but there's no more... There was a disliking for each other, which was mutual. But now that disliking has taken a back seat. But yes, I won't say we're thick friends."

Rahul will tie the knot with his fiancee Disha Parmar this week, after proposing to her on Bigg Boss. He was recently asked if Abhinav and Rubina are on the guest list. "There’s a lot of restrictions right now. But honestly, I really want to invite everyone. There are so many friends from Khatron Ke Khiladi as well who I really want to invite for the ceremony but then how many can you really call in an intimate 50 people wedding. Also, I have my own relatives who have been waiting to witness this moment for a long time. My mama ji, mami, nani, chachi are all coming for the wedding. I’m still managing to call some more people somehow and still making the guest list, so please bless both of us," Rahul said at the press meet of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, as reported by News18.