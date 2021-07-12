Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Guest list to include Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla? Bigg Boss 14 runner-up reveals

Rahul Vaidya, who is set to tie the knot with Disha Parmar later this week, has hinted that Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla might not be a part of his wedding ceremony. The singer participated in Bigg Boss 14 alongside Rubina and Abhinav. Rahul and Abhinav did not get along. However, they seemed to be on amicable terms on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The singer was recently asked if Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are invited to the wedding celebrations. Rahul Vaidya said that though he wants everyone at his and Disha Parmar's wedding, the Covid-19 restrictions wouldn't allow for too many people to be at the ceremony.

“There’s a lot of restrictions right now. But honestly, I really want to invite everyone. There are so many friends from Khatron Ke Khiladi as well who I really want to invite for the ceremony but then how many can you really call in an intimate 50 people wedding. Also, I have my own relatives who have been waiting to witness this moment for a long time. My mama ji, mami, nani, chachi are all coming for the wedding. I’m still managing to call some more people somehow and still making the guest list, so please bless both of us," Rahul said at the press meet of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, as reported by News18.

Rahul and Disha are set to get married on July 16. They shared the news on social media with a joint statement. “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness,” they said, adding the hashtag #TheDisHulWedding. Videos of Rahul and Disha preparing for the pre-wedding ceremonies have been circulating online.