Actor Abhishek Bachchan was seen at the funeral of producer Bunty Walia's father on Sunday. Bunty is known for producing films such as Lamhaa, Hello Brother, Ek Ajnabee and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Abhishek was seen wearing a black mask and also wore a cast on his right hand at the city crematorium. Also seen were other members of Bunty's family.

Abhishek Bachchan at the funeral of Bunty Walia's father in Mumbai on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)

On the work front, 2020 was eventful for Abhishek. He appeared on the second season of web series Breathe on Amazon Prime Video. His film, Ludo, also released on Netflix.

The Hindustan Times review for Breathe: Into the Shadows, read: "Amazon could’ve taken the anthology route with Breathe, stitching the two seasons together thematically instead of grasping at straws trying to find a narrative connection. There isn’t one. Normally, Amit Sadh’s Inspector Kabir Sawant would’ve been the protagonist of this show. He’s the only non-psychopath on the roster. Instead, despite Sadh’s performance (which is far superior to anyone else’s, by the way), he is relegated to a supporting presence, while the more popular Bollywood actor is given top-billing."

The actor will next be seen to two high profile ventures, Bob Biswas, which will be a spin-off to the 2012 hit Kahaani; and in The Big Bull, based on the life of controversial stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

Abhishek and other members of his family, including father Amitabh, wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya had to battle coronavirus after all tested positive to the deadly virus in July last year. Abhishek took the longest to recover.

At the time of his discharge from Mumbai's Nanavati hospital in early August, he had written: "I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them."

