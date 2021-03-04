Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan carves a powerful figure as Ganga Ram Chaudhary in new Dasvi still
Abhishek Bachchan carves a powerful figure as Ganga Ram Chaudhary in new Dasvi still

Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture from the sets of Dasvi and is seen in a powerful avatar. He plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the comedy film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan is currently shooting for his next, titled Dasvi. The actor has shared a candid picture from the sets of the film on Instagram.

The picture shows him dressed in a kurta-pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket, turban and jooties, sitting on a royal chair being held by several people on their shoulders. He captioned it, "#Dasvi ka dasva din (10th day of Dasvi)." The picture seems to be from a song shoot as the people are seen in a jovial mood while they carry Abhishek who sits on the high chair with a swag.

Dasvi also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Amitabh had shared his first look from the movie in February. He was seen with a fully grown beard and moustache on the poster. His character seems to belong from a village as he was seen dressed in traditional attire. In the backdrop, one could also see a mark sheet that showcased his poor scores in subjects such as English, Hindi, Mathematics. Science, History, Geography, and Sanskrit. Abhishek introduced his character in the caption, "Meet GANGA RAM CHAUDHARY. #Dasvi Shoot Begins..."

Yami had shared a picture from the first day of the shoot. The Kaabil actor posted a picture on Instagram featuring herself as a police officer named Jyoti Deswal. Dressed as a cop that includes a blue cap and a brown uniform, she was seen without make-up in the picture. Introducing her character, she wrote, "My first day on the set of #Dasvi playing #JyotiDeswal. Proud and honoured to play an IPS officer. #JaiHind."

Nimrat returns to Bollywood after several years and unveiled her character poster last month. She featured in a saree and trendy sunglasses on the poster. "Meet BIMLA DEVI #Dasvi Shoot Begins..." she noted alongside the poster.

The film is a social comedy and marks the directorial debut of Tushar Jalota. It is written by Ritesh Shah.

Dasvi is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhana Yadav. The movie is being produced under the banner of Maddock Films Production, and Bake my Cake films.

