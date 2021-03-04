Kapil Sharma's daughter performs to Honey Singh track, adds some music too
- Kapil Sharma had shared a video of his one-year-old daughter Anayra, dancing to a Honey Singh song, on his Instagram Stories.
Kapil Sharma's one-year-old daughter Anayra is already a popular star kid on the social media. The little one was recently seen dancing to a Honey Singh song in a video shared by Kapil on his Instagram stories.
The video shows Anarya, looking cute in a printed blue night suit with her hair tied in a ponytail, clapping and dancing to Honey Singh's Ringa-2 playing in the background. She even turns around to beat the stairs of her toy slide to add some of her own music.
Kapil is currently on a paternity break from his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. He and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby boy last month. Announcing the birth of his son, Kapil had written on February 1, "Namaskaar. we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude."
Kapil had recently shared an adorable picture with Anayra on Instagram. It showed Anayra waving to the camera just like her father who was holding her in his arm. She was seen in a soft pink dress and big pompom hairbands. While Mukti Mohan had called the father-daughter duo "Chotu and Kapu partner", her sister Neeti Mohan had called her "Mini Ginni (bhabhi)."
Kapil is now coming up with his first OTT show on Netflix, which was announced by the streaming platform in its slate for year 2021.
Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12 in twin wedding ceremonies: a Hindu one and an Anand Karaj ceremony. This was followed by multiple lavish receptions in Delhi, Mumbai and Amritsar.
