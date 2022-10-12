Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan pose with Amitabh Bachchan at birthday party: 'Twinning and winning'

As veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday on October 11, his daughter Shweta Bachchan shared several pictures from the party. Taking to Instagram, Shweta posted pictures featuring herself, Amitabh and her actor-brother Abhishek Bachchan. In the first picture, Shweta and Amitabh held each other as they sat and posed for the camera inside their home. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya wish Amitabh Bachchan as he celebrates birthday on KBC 14)

In the next photo, Abhishek joined them as all of them smiled for the camera. They sat on a couch in front of a wooden doorway. Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan are the children of Amitabh and his wife, actor Jaya Bachchan.

For the occasion, all of them opted for ethnic outfits. Amitabh and Shweta wore multi-coloured outfits and Abhishek wore a yellow floral kurta and cream pyjama. Shweta captioned the post, "Twinning and winning - perfect end to an incredible day (white heart emojis)." Reacting to the post, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped black heart emojis, while actors Chunky Panday and Neha Dhupia dropped red heart emojis. Actor Tillotama Shome commented, "How precious."

For the occasion, all of them opted for ethnic outfits.

A person wrote, "So lucky you still have your father with you. Love him and hug him as much as you can. He looks fantastic and you look better than ever." Shweta replied, "Thank you my darling beautiful friend. I promise you I do hug him loads. Love you." Another person said, "Beautiful and loving family. What an inspiration."

Earlier, Shweta wished Amitabh with several posts on Instagram. Sharing a black and white throwback picture from her childhood she wrote, "As the song goes … 'but you love me daddy' & I you." In another post, she dropped several old photos and penned a note in Hindi. A part of her caption read, "To my grand old man Happy 80th Birthday."

Abhishek along with Jaya had surprised Amitabh on the sets of his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 14. On Twitter, he shared a video and wrote, "It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard-work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less! It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace."

Abhishek was last seen in the Netflix movie Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He will next be seen in Ghoomer opposite Saiyami Kher. Ghoomer is being helmed by R Balki. He will be also seen in the next season of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming thriller series Breathe: Into the Shadows.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON