Abhishek Bachchan talks about fighting covid with Amitabh Bachchan last year: 'He's a good roomie'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has opened about his experience with Covid-19 diagnosis last year and how he fought the disease, side-by-side with his father, Amitabh Bachchan. In an Instagram Live chat with motivational speaker Anand Chulani, Abhishek talked about how he was scared for his father's health and also how they would spend the time together in the hospital.

Abhishek and Amitabh were the first in the family to get diagnosed in July 2020. Later, Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya were also found positive. "Initially, my father and I were in the hospital together. A week later my wife and daughter were hospitalised. Thankfully, they only had to be there for about a week then they came out, and my dad and I stayed on for a bit longer because we hadn't tested negative," he said.

Speaking about him and his father spending close to a month in hospital, he said, "Well, he is good company to have, so it was wonderful to wake up and go see my father who last year was 78 years old, a man with severe comorbidities but him being positive and having that fighting spirit to get through this."

"At that point of time my energies were obviously directed towards him and him becoming better because you fear for your parents, it's actually of a sensitive age group," he added.

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee on his 'jo jeeta wahi sikandar' abuse in Family Man 2: 'It's such an ugly swear word'

However, Abhishek did not mind spending so much time with Amitabh. "I mean he is also a great friend of mine, so it was good to shoot the breeze with him and you know when you are a Covid patient although you can interact with other patients, there is nothing else to do, you just have to wait around. So, there was some good banter that went on, I mean he is a good roomie in that sense," he said.