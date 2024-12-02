Menu Explore
Abhishek Bachchan's advice to married men goes viral amid his divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai: 'Do as your wife says'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 02, 2024 06:18 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan sparked divorce rumours after their separate appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Abhishek Bachchan recently attended an award show wherein, while talking about his performances in recent films, the actor shared advice for married men which is now going viral on social media amid separation rumours with Aishwarya Rai. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan got emotional filming father-daughter scenes, reveals Shoojit Sircar: 'Uski bhi beti hai'

Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

During his appearance at Filmfare OTT Awards 2024, Abhishek Bachchan was questioned about how he manages to deliver back-to-back stellar performances. Replying to this, the actor said, “It’s very simple. It’s got nothing to do with us. We just do what the director tells us to do. Chup chap kaam karke ghar aajate hai (We quietly work and return home).”

Abhishek Bachchan's advice for married men

When the host humorously compared his comment to following wife's instructions, Abhishek Bachchan shrugged his shoulders in agreement and quipped, "Yes. All married men have to do that… do as your wife says.” This statement comes amid his divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan sparked divorce rumours after their separate appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. While the rest of the Bachchan family - Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter Shweta, grandson Agastya Nanda, and granddaughter Navya Naveli made an appearance together, posed for a family photo for the paps, Aishwarya was seen arriving at the venue with her daughter Aaradhya separately.

Recently, Abhishek's 'absence' from daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday bash fueled these rumours. However, the birthday party organisers took to Instagram to share a video of Abhishek from the party, wherein the actor was heard thanking them for making the day special for Aaradhya. The video ended speculations of Abhishek skipping his daughter's birthday bash.

Abhishek Bachchan work front

Abhishek Bachchan recently essayed the role of a father who is a cancer survivor facing life-altering surgery as well as navigating a complex relationship with his daughter since her childhood in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk. While the film failed to perform well at the box office, Abhishek's performance impressed the critics as well as the audience. He will next be seen in the movie Be Happy and also has Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King and Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 5 in the pipeline.

