Abhishek Bajaj: I never make a perception about the stars I work with

Abhishek Bajaj on his experience of working with Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tamannaah Bhatia
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 06:15 PM IST
ByKavita Awaasthi

Actor Abhishek Bajaj wanted to level up from his previous work and he’s glad to have bagged a movie with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

The actor was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (CKA). Now, in his latest venture, the actor is excited to work with actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who he “bonded with” as both of them are Punjabis.

He calls his journey a “learning as each project taught” him a lot. “I believe I was honest to my profession and I am a good learner, which is why I have come this far. TV was my first step at learning and now, I am doing movies,” says Bajaj, who started his career as a model and moved on to acting on TV. He gained popularity with shows such as Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Dil De Ke Dekho and then debuted with Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2, 2019).

“I feel my discipline got me here. Everyone has a journey like no other. It was tough to wait during the pandemic and this field requires a lot of patience. I feel patience pays, so I stayed put and thankfully, I have got good opportunities,” he says.

Ask him about the experience of working with established names and the 29-year-old replies, “I never make a perception about ones I work with. For me, every actor is the same. I respect each and every actor equally.”

With Shroff, fitness became a common factor to bond, as both are passionate about it. “Ayush bhai (Ayushmann Khurrana, actor) ke saath gaane aur Punjabi khana were common. During SOTY 2, I’d psyche myself that I was the best, which helped my confidence. After CKA, I have many offers for negative roles, but I turned them down, as I want to do better than my previous work. And that’s why working with Madhur sir is exciting because only a visionary can you see in a role you haven’t done before.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kavita Awaasthi

    Mumbai-based Kavita Awaasthi writes on Television, for the daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT Cafe

