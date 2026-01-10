Abhishek Chaubey explains why Sushant Singh Rajput was the perfect fit for Sonchiriya over 'Bandra boys'

Abhishek Chaubey’s 2019 film Sonchiriya, set in the desolate ravines of Chambal, remains one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s most underrated and powerful performances. The gritty drama, which explores the lives of dacoits entangled in violence, morality, and survival, often goes unnoticed despite its critical acclaim. In a recent interview with SCREEN, Abhishek shed light on why Sushant was the perfect choice for the role, especially in comparison to more conventional Bollywood stars. Despite initial box office struggles, Sonchiriya gained a cult following, highlighting Sushant Singh Rajput's dedication and suitability for the role due to his 'desi' background, which contrasted with that of conventional Bollywood stars.

Abhishek explains why Sushant was better than ‘Bandra boys’ Abhishek explained that the decision to cast Sushant was based on his “desi” qualities, which resonated with the film’s rugged, rural setting. “We discussed his name among us, and came to an agreement that there was something inherently desi about Sushant. With other stars, these Bandra boys, not that they couldn’t do it, but it would be a longer journey for them to get to that world. For Sushant, it would be easier. He comes from a small town and has some idea of the kind of world we’re talking about,” Abhishek said.

The director went on to recall how quickly Sushant committed to the role, underscoring his dedication to the project. “Luckily for us, he said yes instantaneously. I went to meet him at four o’clock one evening while he was shooting, and the very next day, at four o’clock, he was sitting in our office and said yes to the film,” Abhishek shared.

About Sonchiriya Although Sonchiriya did not perform well at the box office upon its release, it has since earned a cult following, with many revisiting it as a testament to Sushant’s versatility and his dedication to taking on challenging roles.

Sonchiriya featured a stellar ensemble cast including Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey, Jackie Shroff, and Amit Sial, each delivering powerful performances in this gritty, action-packed drama set in the Chambal ravines. The film remains a significant part of Sushant's cinematic legacy, illustrating a fearless actor.