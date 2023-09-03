Kanchan Awasthi : There is no dearth of work in the industry

Actor Kanchan Awasthi admits that every actor once wished to play lead roles in films but in the last few years the game has changed. Kanchan Awasthi (HT)

On her visit to hometown Lucknow, the Gun Wali Dhulaniya (2019) actor, says, “Honestly, there is no dearth of work for those who are enterprising enough and know how to carve a niche for themselves. There is a lot to do, not just in acting, but in other domains too. We are entertainers and other than acting assignments I take up brand endorsements, shows, event appearances along with social media. This is more the reason that over time I have become a little choosy about my roles. I want to grow with every project avoid being repetitive.”

Last seen Runaway Lugai (2021) and Bhaiya Ji Smile, Awasthi has multiple projects ready for release.

“Barring the pandemic phase, I kept on working and have shot for multiple projects including Kutub Minar with Sanjay Mishra sir and Majnu Saloon with Panchayat-fame actor Chandan Roy in Varanasi. Besides, I’ve also completed a mini-series Hansi toh Phansi in Punjab along with Kiss Mark that was shot in Noida.”

Awasthi has shot for two projects in Lucknow as well. “I did Love Hackers with Priya Prakash Varrier and Pawan Malhotra immediately after the first wave. This year, I did Prakash (Jha) sir’s Laal Baati. Going forward, I have a love track also in the next season. Working with such seniors including Nana Patekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Zeeshan Ayyub and Neeraj Kabi is a big deal for a newcomer like me.”

Happy with her work graph, she adds, “All my work is ready and will be released one after the other. I very excited about Laal Batti as it’s a very big project. In such series, you get noticed by a wider audience which is very important for actors who come from nowhere without any backing. From studying in Arya Kanya Inter College and Bhatkhande Music University to doing plays with Anil Rastogi sir and late Ravi Nagar sir it has been a challenging journey.”

The actor has also made her Telugu film debut with KCPD and has two unannounced projects in hand as well.

