Actor who was once a rival to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan disappeared after debut; one rumour even declared him dead

Several newcomers dream to make it big in Bollywood. Just that one big break and their life will change forever. The same happened to this young actor back in the 90s and early 2000s, when Bollywood was going through a strange phase. The yesteryear actors had been relegated to character roles and the industry have chances to many newcomers. (Also read: One of the most promising faces of the 1990s, co-starred with Aishwarya Rai: Where is Chandrachur Singh now?)

This actor debuted with a hit musical drama.

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From Akshay Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan, these stars were merely trying to make themselves hold ground with their early films. Amid this, one actor broke the mould and delivered a big hit with their debut itself. But after that, he disappeared suddenly! We are talking about none other than Nakul Kapoor.

Nakul's early career

Nakul's journey to stardom began in 1998 with the music album Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat Tumse. It became a hit, after which he was roped in to star in to star in films. His major break became the 2002 release, Tumse Achha Kaun Hai, heralding him as the new face of the leading man. His cute and lover boy persona made him an overnight sensation among audiences. The film also starred Kim Sharma, and Aarti Chabria. The love triangle at the film's core also moved fans.

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{{^usCountry}} Take a look at the hit song from his film: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Take a look at the hit song from his film: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan vying for the top spot in the industry, Nakul was seen as the brand new star who would make it big. But the actor’s sudden disappearance from the industry left many puzzled. Nakul had other ideas about how he wanted to live his life, away from the glamorous and glitzy world of showbiz. His decision surprised many. Where is he now? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan vying for the top spot in the industry, Nakul was seen as the brand new star who would make it big. But the actor’s sudden disappearance from the industry left many puzzled. Nakul had other ideas about how he wanted to live his life, away from the glamorous and glitzy world of showbiz. His decision surprised many. Where is he now? {{/usCountry}}

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The speculation about his absence reached a scary point when it was rumoured that Nakul had died in a tragic accident. News18 reported that it was also speculated that he died of an illness. However, Nakul went on to refute these claims, and confirmed that he was alive and well.

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He shifted to Canada and opened a yoga and wellness centre there named Divine Light, pursuing a spiritual and healthy lifestyle. His Instagram posts also have pictures from yoga sessions. The actor maintains a very private personal life away from the entertainment industry. He has also never publicly disclosed his wife's name or identity, choosing to keep his family out of the public eye.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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