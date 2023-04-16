Rohit Raaj: Being child artiste helped me in my career

Working as child artiste in TV soaps and having his roots in the Hindi belt worked in favour of actor Rohit Raaj. As a teenager Raaj has worked in Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki (2008) and Jhansi Ki Rani (2009). He will be next seen in a film with Arjun Rampal while he is also shooting for another.

The actor recalls, “I have essayed the role of young Yudhisthir in Ekta Kapoor’s epic show followed by Manu’s (Rani Laxmibai) brother young Rao Saheb in Jhansi..., Upnishad Ganga and more. Then I took a study break. Working as a child artiste exposed me to camera and it largely helped me when I started as an adult.”

While completing his engineering course Raaj continued working on different skills. “My focus was very clear. I learnt different forms of dance and joined Shiamak Davar institute. I have been working on myself and for the last nine years I have been learning boxing along with mixed martial arts. I trained at Barry John Acting School.”

Rohit as child artiste with actor KK Raina in TV serial Ganga Upnishad

Raaj got involved in his debut film Mystery of the Tattoo in 2019 but it took five years for the project to take off. “Things turned haywire due to pandemic. We tried starting in 2021 but it eventually happened this year. The good thing was that we got time to prepare thoroughly. Arjun sir plays my brother, and we shot the film at different locations in the UK in January and February. We have some patchwork left that we will probably wrap in Mumbai. Now, I want this film to release soon without much delay.”

Talking about how being fluent in Hindi helped him, Raaj adds, “My parents moved from Roorkee (then in UP) to Mumbai in 1993. I was born there two years after. So, I have not lived in the Hindi belt but have been regularly visiting my relatives there. My roots and pure language that we speak at home has helped me a lot. It came handy as a child artiste and is still working in my favour.”

The actor has already started shoot for his next titled Super Woman. “We have shot some portions in the UK. It stars Meera Chopra, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Poonam Dhillon. Now, we will extensively be shooting at other locations as well.”