Suniel Shetty not in favour of censorship of OTT platforms: One has to be morally responsible

For the past few months, there have been calls to bring in a censorship system into the OTT space to crack down abusive language and obscenities in shows and movies. But actor Suniel Shetty is not in favour of the idea, saying today, it is a touch to ascertain what to censor, and what to leave. Suniel Shetty was last seen Hunter - Tootega Nahi, Todega

The actor, who is actively exploring the web space in his second inning with shows such as Dharavi Bank and Hunter - Tootega Nahi, Todega, feels everyone should be morally responsible while putting out content.

“In today’s world, there is a very thin line in everything. For instance, if you are taking advantage of no censorship in the space to sell junk, then it’s not fair. Restrictions when it comes to age and content should very much be there,” Shetty tells us.

Explaining his thoughts, the actor adds, “If it is extreme, and if it is harming someone, an individual, a religion or anything or causing an overall disturbance in the ecosystem, then it’s not fair. You have to be morally responsible. I would not show or be part of such content because I feel there’s an audience for it”.

“I don’t believe that good doesn’t sell and only evil sells, so let’s get onto that bandwagon. That is where we are going wrong, and it is because of social media. Like, who are these people who are abusing me for no rhyme or reason? They have five followers and no identity. We have to accept it. Every decade has its own set of problems. That being said, censorship is a very difficult process today. What do you censor? What don’t? So, you have to be morally responsible”.

Opening up about being morally responsible, the 61-year-old says, “We come from a background where family matters a lot, and so does society, from a perspective of not wanting to harm anybody. It matters a lot. We have to be conscious about this as producers and as actors and creators”.

When it comes to his work slate, the actor will be seen in several projects which includes something on sports and health as well.

“I’m doing a few very interesting things. There’s another film that I have completed for web space. I am excited about the projects, but not overdoing anything.I am looking at everything from my perspective, and from the age perspective, and picking the projects,” he ends.