Adarsh Gourav is dating Radhika Kolgaonkar for four years, but doesn’t wish to talk (Exclusive)

Actor Adarsh Gourav, who won the hearts of many with his portrayal in The White Tiger, has already committed his heart to someone. We have learnt that the 28-year-old, is not single and has been in a committed relationship. From what we have gathered, Gourav is dating Mumbai-based graphic designer Radhika Kolgaonkar. The two have been seeing each other for almost four years now.

The lovebirds are quite open while displaying their romance on social media. The two have posted several pictures and videos together on their ‘gram, one also has Kolgaonkar calling Gourav ‘lover’. However, when we reached out to Gourav and Kolgaonkar, both refrained from commenting on the story.

“They are not hiding their relationship. They openly talk about it even to strangers. However, Adarsh doesn’t like to talk about his personal life. He is not very media-friendly and doesn’t want the focus to revolve around his personal life. He is okay with admitting it, he never denies it. But he would never come out in the open and talk about his relationship. Currently he is focused on his upcoming projects,” a source close to the couple shares.

Gourav made his acting debut in 2010 with My Name Is Khan and was seen in a few films such as Mom, until he got world wide acclaim for his portrayal of Balram Halwai in the Ramin Bahrani’s directorial.