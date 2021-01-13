IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Adhyayan Suman: It’s not about becoming a star, but getting work, live my dream
After the success of Aashram, actor Adhyayan Suman is collaborating with filmmaker Prakash Jha for second season of Aashram 2 and latter’s next Bollywood project as well.
After the success of Aashram, actor Adhyayan Suman is collaborating with filmmaker Prakash Jha for second season of Aashram 2 and latter’s next Bollywood project as well.
bollywood

Adhyayan Suman: It’s not about becoming a star, but getting work, live my dream

Actor Adhyayan Suman says that web series Aashram’s success changed things for him and has opened many doors.
READ FULL STORY
By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:27 AM IST

Adhyayan Suman is happy to have a packed calendar this year. The actor says he has struggled enough to find opportunities to showcase his capabilities and finally getting to do that. Suman, who has a bunch of projects in 2021, is shooting on his birthday, January 13, as well.

“It’s never about how big a star I want to be, the fact that I wake up in the morning and get to work, live my acting dream, be a musician, I’m thankful. Aashram’s success changed things for me. I’ve got much love for Tinka Singh (his character in Aashram). I’ve waited for ten years of my life to get good work, finally that’s happening,” he says.

The actor has six songs, one theatrical release and nine web projects coming up. He’s also working on two short films.

“After Ishq Click (2016), I had no work. The film also didn’t do well. In 2018 I started my YouTube channel to pursue my passion for music. Thankfully it was received well and I got noticed by Prakash Jha (director of Aashram) and the show happened in 2019. Then I did Damage 2 last year but it did nothing for me. So I had nothing except for Aashram 2 in hand. That’s when I decided to move out and started approaching people or else even in October I was thinking ab mera kya hoga, I’ve no work,” says the actor.

Another “big thing” for Suman is that he has taken his “first step to become independent” and has bought a house.

“I moved in today (January 12) and tonight I’ll be cutting the cake in my new house with my family. I’m shooting tomorrow. This is a new beginning and answers people who’ve been saying ki star kids ko sab kuch uske baap karke detey hai, par aisa hota nahi hai. I’ve worked hard to be where I’m today,” adds the actor, who is the son of actor Shekhar Suman.

Not in the mood to party on his birthday, Suman adds, “I’m happy working on my birthday and the way my work life is right now, I wish it to be like that forever. But I don’t want to party when so many people around are suffering. Rather than having fun I want to give back to the society. I wish and pray for everyone’s good health and hope this difficult time passes soon.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Hema Malini feels farmers are protesting because someone has asked them to.
Hema Malini feels farmers are protesting because someone has asked them to.
bollywood

Hema Malini says farmers protesting at someone's behest, unwilling to negotiate

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:30 PM IST
  • Hema Malini opened up about the ongoing farmers' protest and said that they do not even understand the issue they have with the new agriculture laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter on Monday.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter on Monday.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby girl gets a warm welcome from Amul

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Amul has release a new topical, this time to celebrate the birth of Virat Kohli and Anushka's Sharma's daughter. The couple has asked the media not to carry any pictures or videos of their daughter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aadhar had its premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival, 2019,(YouTube)
Aadhar had its premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival, 2019,(YouTube)
bollywood

Aadhar trailer: Vineet Kumar Singh film addresses the gap between Bharat, India

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The trailer for much-awaited film, Aadhar is out. It stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Sanjai Mishra, Saurabh Shukla in lead roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra plays a woman fixated with the life of a couple she watches from afar.
Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra plays a woman fixated with the life of a couple she watches from afar.
bollywood

Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra is a woman possessed in Netflix film

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra is bloodied but unbent in the new clip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta Basu Prasad with Sanya Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others on her birthday.
Shweta Basu Prasad with Sanya Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others on her birthday.
bollywood

Inside Shweta Basu Prasad's glam birthday party: Nawaz, Sanya Malhotra attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Actor Shweta Basu Prasad turned 30 with a lot of style and glamour. She celebrated her birthday in presence of her friends and colleagues from the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor posted sunkissed pictures of herself.
Khushi Kapoor posted sunkissed pictures of herself.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor shares sun-soaked photos, Aaliyah wants to be ‘tagged as the tree'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:41 AM IST
  • Aaliyah Kashyap dropped a funny comment on her close friend Khushi Kapoor's new Instagram post. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput died June 14 in Mumbai.(Instagram)
Sushant Singh Rajput died June 14 in Mumbai.(Instagram)
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's note shared by sister Shweta: ' I had the game wrong'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a hand-written note by the late actor where he talks about self-discovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan sharing a sweet moment together.
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan sharing a sweet moment together.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan remembers when Abhishek gave his first autograph at age of 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has shared an interesting throwback post with son Abhishek Bachchan. The actor recalled how Abhishek gave his first autograph in 1990, when he was just 14 years old.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC has called Sonu Sood a 'habitual offender' in its affidavit to Bombay High Court.
BMC has called Sonu Sood a 'habitual offender' in its affidavit to Bombay High Court.
bollywood

Sonu Sood habitual offender, did unauthorised work despite demolition: BMC to HC

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:38 AM IST
BMC has told the Bombay High Court that actor Sonu Sood is a habitual offender who has carried out illegal construction of his properties despite demolitions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raj Kundra imagines Shilpa Shetty as a village girl from Punjab.
Raj Kundra imagines Shilpa Shetty as a village girl from Punjab.
bollywood

Raj Kundra imagines wife Shilpa Shetty as a ‘village girl from Punjab’, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Shilpa Shetty gets a Punjabi girl makeover in husband Raj Kundra's new video. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the success of Aashram, actor Adhyayan Suman is collaborating with filmmaker Prakash Jha for second season of Aashram 2 and latter’s next Bollywood project as well.
After the success of Aashram, actor Adhyayan Suman is collaborating with filmmaker Prakash Jha for second season of Aashram 2 and latter’s next Bollywood project as well.
bollywood

Adhyayan Suman: It’s not about becoming a star, but getting work, live my dream

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Actor Adhyayan Suman says that web series Aashram’s success changed things for him and has opened many doors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt has shared a glam picture of herself enjoying some fries.
Alia Bhatt has shared a glam picture of herself enjoying some fries.
bollywood

For Alia Bhatt, even eating French fries is glamorous photo opportunity. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Actor Alia Bhatt has proven that she can pose with anything and still make it look glamorous enough for a photoshoot. Check out her latest Instagram post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aishwarya Rai plays Abhishek Bachchan's wife in Guru.
Aishwarya Rai plays Abhishek Bachchan's wife in Guru.
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai shares pics with Abhishek Bachchan from Guru premiere in 2007

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram early on Wednesday to share some precious memories from the premiere of her film Guru in New York in 2007.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Imran Khan was last seen on the big screen in Katti Batti in 2015.
Imran Khan was last seen on the big screen in Katti Batti in 2015.
bollywood

When Imran hinted at giving up famous life in 2014, found it ‘suffocating’

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:13 AM IST
As Imran Khan turns 38 on Wednesday, here is looking back at his surprisingly candid AMA on Reddit, which gave an insight into his off-screen personality.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor is expected to make her Bollywood acting debut soon.
Shanaya Kapoor is expected to make her Bollywood acting debut soon.
bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor sets the dance floor on fire in new video shared by mom Maheep

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • Maheep Kapoor has shared a video of her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, performing a choreographed dance routine to the song Sangria Wine. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP