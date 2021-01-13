Adhyayan Suman: It’s not about becoming a star, but getting work, live my dream
Adhyayan Suman is happy to have a packed calendar this year. The actor says he has struggled enough to find opportunities to showcase his capabilities and finally getting to do that. Suman, who has a bunch of projects in 2021, is shooting on his birthday, January 13, as well.
“It’s never about how big a star I want to be, the fact that I wake up in the morning and get to work, live my acting dream, be a musician, I’m thankful. Aashram’s success changed things for me. I’ve got much love for Tinka Singh (his character in Aashram). I’ve waited for ten years of my life to get good work, finally that’s happening,” he says.
The actor has six songs, one theatrical release and nine web projects coming up. He’s also working on two short films.
“After Ishq Click (2016), I had no work. The film also didn’t do well. In 2018 I started my YouTube channel to pursue my passion for music. Thankfully it was received well and I got noticed by Prakash Jha (director of Aashram) and the show happened in 2019. Then I did Damage 2 last year but it did nothing for me. So I had nothing except for Aashram 2 in hand. That’s when I decided to move out and started approaching people or else even in October I was thinking ab mera kya hoga, I’ve no work,” says the actor.
Another “big thing” for Suman is that he has taken his “first step to become independent” and has bought a house.
“I moved in today (January 12) and tonight I’ll be cutting the cake in my new house with my family. I’m shooting tomorrow. This is a new beginning and answers people who’ve been saying ki star kids ko sab kuch uske baap karke detey hai, par aisa hota nahi hai. I’ve worked hard to be where I’m today,” adds the actor, who is the son of actor Shekhar Suman.
Not in the mood to party on his birthday, Suman adds, “I’m happy working on my birthday and the way my work life is right now, I wish it to be like that forever. But I don’t want to party when so many people around are suffering. Rather than having fun I want to give back to the society. I wish and pray for everyone’s good health and hope this difficult time passes soon.”
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Author tweets @Shreya_MJ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hema Malini says farmers protesting at someone's behest, unwilling to negotiate
- Hema Malini opened up about the ongoing farmers' protest and said that they do not even understand the issue they have with the new agriculture laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby girl gets a warm welcome from Amul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aadhar trailer: Vineet Kumar Singh film addresses the gap between Bharat, India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra is a woman possessed in Netflix film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Shweta Basu Prasad's glam birthday party: Nawaz, Sanya Malhotra attend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushi Kapoor shares sun-soaked photos, Aaliyah wants to be ‘tagged as the tree'
- Aaliyah Kashyap dropped a funny comment on her close friend Khushi Kapoor's new Instagram post. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh Rajput's note shared by sister Shweta: ' I had the game wrong'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan remembers when Abhishek gave his first autograph at age of 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonu Sood habitual offender, did unauthorised work despite demolition: BMC to HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj Kundra imagines wife Shilpa Shetty as a ‘village girl from Punjab’, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adhyayan Suman: It’s not about becoming a star, but getting work, live my dream
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For Alia Bhatt, even eating French fries is glamorous photo opportunity. See pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya Rai shares pics with Abhishek Bachchan from Guru premiere in 2007
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Imran hinted at giving up famous life in 2014, found it ‘suffocating’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor sets the dance floor on fire in new video shared by mom Maheep
- Maheep Kapoor has shared a video of her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, performing a choreographed dance routine to the song Sangria Wine. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox