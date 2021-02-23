Adhyayan Suman on suicide rumours: ''If I died by suicide, who is talking to you? My ghost?'

Actor Adhyayan Suman has reacted to recent rumours of suicide. He called the reports shameful and said he was in shock, adding that his mother was shocked to hear the news, more so because he could not respond to her calls as he was in a meeting.

Earlier this week, a news channel had reported that Adhyayan had died by suicide. Asked about the reports, Adhyayan said, "Bhai, agar maine suicide kar liya, to ye mera bhoot khada aapse baat kar raha hai shayad. Bhai ye bahut sharmnaak baat hai. (Had I died by suicide, who is talking to you? My ghost?This is shameful)."

Opening up on how things unfolded the day the rumours surfaced, the actor said, "I was in a meeting when people started calling me. People were nervous as I could not pick calls. Even when my mom called. She was obviously in shock and could not believe the reports." He was talking to paparazzi on Monday.

"This is so wrong! To hear that your child has died by suicide! Why would you report this? Why would you write such things about me? I am happy in my life and am working hard. I do not need to commit suicide. I do not want anyone to die by suicide. How can you cook up such things about someone? It is shameful!)," he added.

Yesterday @ZeeNews acted unpardonably irresponsible and sent out a piece of news that devastated me,my wife and my family members .My wife was inconsolable as they announced that Adhyayan Suman has committed suicide.Adhyayan was in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/1OwLgseir7 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 21, 2021

Adhyayan's father Shekhar Suman took to Twitter and slammed the news channel. "Yesterday @ZeeNews acted unpardonably irresponsible and sent out a piece of news that devastated me,my wife and my family members .My wife was inconsolable as they announced that Adhyayan Suman has committed suicide.Adhyayan was in Delhi," he tweeted.

He added, "While I'm taking legal action against them and suing them for such a reprehensible act.The media ought to be more responsible and not jeopardize ppl's lives and destroy them for their own vested interest.i request ev one to tweet and ban @ZeeNews."

