Adhyayan Suman's girlfriend Maera Mishra confirms break up: 'I am now averse to dating anyone associated with industry'

Actor Adhyayan Suman has parted ways with actor-girlfriend Maera Mishra, she has now confirmed in an interview. Rumoured to be dating for about two years, the couple had confirmed their relationship only last year after the pandemic induced lockdown ended.

Adhyayan has been working on a few music videos and songs for some time now. His Instagram posts related to heartbreak had fuelled rumours about his breakup with Maera.

Confirming the break up, Maera told Times of India, "Yes, we broke up in November. Though Adhyayan has been posting break-up stories on his Instagram account, I would like to clarify that those posts aren’t for me. They are for his song.” Adhyayan shared his new song, Anyone, late Wednesday. He had also shared his song, Ahsan Mand, earlier this week.

Elaborating on what went wrong between the two, she further told the daily, “I was very serious about this relationship and thought that this one was for keeps, but it wasn’t meant to be. Things failed to work out between us. I fell in love with a different man. Once I started living with him, I realised that he was quite different from what I had expected. There was also a communication gap. We barely spoke to each other for almost two months as I got busy with the shoot of my TV show and he was shooting for his project. All I want to say at this point is that I am now averse to dating anyone associated with the industry.”

Adhyayan came out with his music video last year and Maera featured in it with him. He had claimed the song was, in a way, their lockdown love story. He had told DNA in an interview, "The song, I could say, is our lockdown story. She was in Bareilly when the lockdown happened, while I was in Mumbai. We didn't know what would happen next. The song is inspired from our own story."

Adhyayan was recently in news when rumours of his suicide flooded internet. He later said his family was devastated with the irresponsible reporting.

