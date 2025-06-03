‘Luxury feels like jail’: Adhyayan Suman opens up about not owning home at 37

Actor and singer Adhyayan Suman, son of veteran actor Shekhar Suman, rose to fame with the 2009 film Raaz – The Mystery Continues. Despite the promising start, many of his subsequent films failed to make an impact at the box office. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Adhyayan opened up about the challenges he has faced in the industry, calling himself a “reverse case of nepotism” and expressing disappointment at not owning a house at the age of 37. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman supports her after slap incident: ‘It should not have happened’) Adhyayan Suman talks about not having any advantage of nepotism.

Adhyayan Suman says luxury feels like jail to him

He spoke candidly about not getting work despite being the son of a well-known Bollywood actor and said, "I can say I am the best example of nepotism, jisko kaam nahi mila nepotism ki wajah se, or I can prove that. And you know, I feel nepotism is a very futile debate, and I think it became a sort of fashion conversation. Luxury feels like jail at one point in your life, no matter how many cars that your father gives you, or the house or the penthouses that you live in or the vacations that you go to, people like me with a conscience to do something in life are miserable.”

Adhyayan Suman talks about not having his own house at 37

He further spoke about not having a home of his own and added, “Because what you do beyond the point, I mean, you’ve owned the car, you’ve owned the house, it’s not yours, it’s your father’s, it’s his hard work, you’ve enjoyed it. But beyond the point, you feel like mera kya hai, at 37, I don’t own a home."

Adhyayan made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with Haal-e-Dil, directed by Anil Devgan. He gained wider recognition with his second film, Raaz – The Mystery Continues (2009), a supernatural thriller directed by Mohit Suri. His performance in Jashnn (2009) also received praise from critics. Most recently, he appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi, which featured an ensemble cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shekhar Suman, and Fardeen Khan.

He will next be seen in the film Madrasi Gang, which he announced in 2021. Produced by S. N. Reddy and written and directed by Ajay Andrews Nuthakki, the film is currently in post-production.