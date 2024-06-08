Kangana Ranaut's ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman supports her after slap incident: ‘It should not have happened’

The incident of actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut getting slapped by a CISF woman constable at Chandigarh airport has shocked the entire film industry. Following the incident, she has got support from several of her colleagues. Now, her former boyfriend and actor Adhyayan Suman has also reacted to the incident, saying it should not have happened. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to people supporting CISF constable who slapped her: 'No crime ever happens without a reason...') Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman got close to each other while shooting Raaz: The Mystery Continues.

The actor, who was last seen in web series, Heeramandi, spoke about the incident while speaking to media at an event in Mumbai on Friday night. He was joined by his father, Shekhar Suman, at the event.

What did he say

Adhyayan reacted to the incident after his father shared his views about the whole thing.

“Woh ghalat hai, woh toh bohut ghalat hai. Bohut hi durbhagyepurn hai. Aesa kisi k saath nahi hona chahiye (It was very wrong. It was unfortunate. This shouldn't happen with anyone). No one has the right to do this. This is illegal what she has done. She should get punished for this. I understand that she might have some anger or protest in her mind but the way it was expressed was very wrong. It could also have been said in a decent manner...You can't raise your hand on anyone like this,” Shekhar said.

When Adhyayan was asked about the same, he said, “I completely agree with him (his father). Even if you have a personal grudge, it is very wrong to take it out publicly. This should not have happened”.

About the incident with Kangana

The incident took place two days after Kangana was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. She was travelling from Chandigarh to Delhi. The constable, who appeared to be upset with Kangana over her stance on the farmer protests, has been suspended and an FIR lodged against her, officials said. The Central Industrial Security Force, tasked with providing security at airports, has also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

Kangana’s reaction

On Saturday, Kangana shared her views on the incident, slamming those who 'are ok with' what happened. Taking to X on Saturday, the BJP leader and actor had a message for those who defended the CISF constable after she 'touched her body without permission'.

Kangana tweeted, “Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail. If you are aligned with the criminal's strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land.”

She further wrote, “Remember if you are ok with breaking into someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies, I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don’t carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself.”