News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Adil Hussain recalls how Sridevi got teary-eyed during their first meeting on sets of 'English Vinglish'

Adil Hussain recalls how Sridevi got teary-eyed during their first meeting on sets of 'English Vinglish'

ANI |
Nov 01, 2023 05:51 PM IST

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, but she lives on through her amazing work and her powerful persona. She acted in over 300 films and undoubtedly with a huge body of work, she left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, but she lives on through her amazing work and her powerful persona. She acted in over 300 films and undoubtedly with a huge body of work, she left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

HT Image
HT Image

While films like 'Sadma', 'Chandni', 'Mr India' and 'Lamhe' are considered her best projects, 'English Vinglish' will always be extra special for her fans as it marked her comeback to the silver screen after 15 years of hiatus. It's been 11 years since the film was released and people to date praise Sridevi over the simplicity and sensitivity with which she delivered a beautifully restrained performance.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Recently, actor Adil Hussain took a stroll down memory lane and shared his experience working with Sridevi in 'English Vinglish', which was directed by Gauri Shinde. In the film, Adil essayed the role of Sridevi's husband.

Speaking to ANI, Adil recalled how Sridevi got teary-eyed during the duo's first meeting on the film's set.

"'English Vinglish' was my third film and maybe it was Sridevi's 300th film ... I have never thought that I would ever act with Sridevi because it was never on my radar. I remember how her film 'Sadma' impacted me so much. When I watched it I could not eat for one and a half days. I vividly remember meeting her on the sets of 'English Vinglish'... when I met her and Gauri and Balki introduced me to her, she looked at me with her big beautiful eyes. The first thing I told her was that how I could not eat anything after watching Sadma...After listening to it, she had tears in her eyes and I don't know why. She had a little soft moist eyes and then we got busy with rehearsals," he recalled.

"She was quite sensitive. I would put her at par with Meryl Streep. Had she been given the scripts and facilitated with writing and stories that West had, she probably could have won an Oscar. She was an amazing listener," Adil shared.

Sridevi's last film was 'Mom'. (ANI)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out