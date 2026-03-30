'Aditya Dhar has broken the complete theory of Bollywood': Priyadarshan says Dhurandhar will be remembered like Sholay
In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Priyadarshan spoke about his former assistant Aditya Dhar, who is revelling in the success of Dhurandhar.
As Dhurandhar 2 gallops towards the ₹1500 crore mark at the worldwide box office, the film’s cultural impact is being discussed by cinephiles and industry insiders equally. The two Dhurandhar films, directed by Aditya Dhar, have outgrossed even Baahubali, earning over ₹2400 crore together. Filmmaker Priyadarshan, who has been profuse in his praise of the film and its director, has now compared it to the iconic blockbuster Sholay.
Priyadarshan on Aditya Dhar and Dhurandhar
In a chat with Hindustan Times, Priyadarshan is all praises for Aditya, who assisted him on Aakrosh and Tezz. “Today, Aditya is motivating me. I never taught him anything, but he learnt while working. He is motivating me through his work,” says the veteran filmmaker who is soon returning to Hindi films with Bhooth Bangla.
Priyadarshan and Aditya go back almost two decades. Before making his directorial debut with Uri, Aditya not only assisted Priyadarshan but also served as the dialogue writer on two of his films. Priyadarshan admits to being blown away by Dhurandhar. “I loved the film. He (Aditya) broke the complete theory of Bollywood and Indian cinema. People said films should be shot this way and that way. He broke everything and succeeded,” the filmmaker says.
Dhurandhar will be remembered like Sholay
The first Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy in Pakistan, was released in December. A monumental success, it minted ₹1300 crore worldwide, including ₹840 crore net in India alone, a new record for Bollywood. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released earlier this month and broke every existing box-office record on its way to ₹1350 crore in just 11 days. The film is on course to top Dangal as the highest-grossing Indian film ever. Addressing the film’s legacy and Aditya Dhar’s role in it, Priyadarshan says, “That revolution he created is historic. Now he can sleep. He will be remembered like (the makers of) Sholay.”
Dhurandhar 2 also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandore in pivotal roles.
Priyadarashan's return to Hindi cinema
Priyadarshan, known primarily for his path-breaking Malayalam films, was prolific in Hindi cinema from 2000 to 2013, following which he took a break from Bollywood to return to Malayalam films. He returned briefly with Hungama 2, released in 2021. But starting this year, the veteran filmmaker is making a full-fledged return to Bollywood with three films, all starring Akshay Kumar. The first of these is horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, which releases in April.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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