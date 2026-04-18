Aditya Dhar was unsure about keeping Shararat in Dhurandhar; here's how choreographer Vijay Ganguly convinced him
Aditya Dhar praised Dhurandhar choreographer Vijay Ganguly as ‘choreographer par excellence’ and revealed how he brought his heart to the film.
While Dhurandhar received widespread praise for its direction, storyline, action and performances, its soundtrack also struck a chord with audiences. One of the film’s biggest chartbusters, Shararat, nearly did not make it into the final cut. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar recently revealed that he was initially unsure about including the track, until choreographer Vijay Ganguly convinced him otherwise.
Aditya Dhar praises Vijay Ganguly
On Saturday, Aditya took to Instagram and shared pictures with Vijay from the sets of Dhurandhar. Praising him as a “choreographer par excellence”, he wrote, “With Vijay, it always begins with instinct. He doesn’t just hear music, he feels it, and then translates that feeling into something you can see. What surprised me most about Dhurandhar was how much he thinks like a director. It made my job easier in ways I didn’t expect. Maybe it’s years of experience or maybe it’s in his DNA, being the great Anil Ganguly’s son, but there’s a storyteller in him that goes beyond choreography.”
Recalling how the song Shararat came to life, Aditya added, “I still remember our conversations around ‘Shararat’. I wasn’t fully convinced about doing a lip-sync dance track in the film. But Vijay just smiled and said, ‘Let’s go for it, sir. It’ll be fun.’ That one push gave Shashwat and me the confidence we needed. What came out of it is honestly one of my favourite parts of the film.”{{/usCountry}}
Recalling how the song Shararat came to life, Aditya added, “I still remember our conversations around ‘Shararat’. I wasn’t fully convinced about doing a lip-sync dance track in the film. But Vijay just smiled and said, ‘Let’s go for it, sir. It’ll be fun.’ That one push gave Shashwat and me the confidence we needed. What came out of it is honestly one of my favourite parts of the film.”{{/usCountry}}
He further highlighted Vijay’s passion and commitment, saying that even on the toughest days, his “infectious smile and childlike excitement” made the atmosphere lighter. “From ‘Didi’ to the madness of ‘Fa9la (Flipperachi)’ with Akshaye Khanna, he brought heart, detail and total commitment. He’s not just a brilliant choreographer, he’s a true team player. Grateful for you, Vijay,” he concluded.
About Shararat{{/usCountry}}
He further highlighted Vijay’s passion and commitment, saying that even on the toughest days, his “infectious smile and childlike excitement” made the atmosphere lighter. “From ‘Didi’ to the madness of ‘Fa9la (Flipperachi)’ with Akshaye Khanna, he brought heart, detail and total commitment. He’s not just a brilliant choreographer, he’s a true team player. Grateful for you, Vijay,” he concluded.
About Shararat{{/usCountry}}
Shararat, composed by Shashwat Sachdev and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas, has since gone on to become one of the most popular tracks from the film, with its hookstep widely going viral on social media. The song features Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza dancing at Ranveer Sing's character Hamza and Sara Ali Khan's character Yalina's wedding.
About Dhurandhar's success
The two-part spy thriller film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles. The first part was released in December and emerged as an all-time blockbuster, collecting over ₹1300 crore worldwide at the box office. The second part was released on March 19 and surpassed the collections of part one in just 3 weeks. The film is currently in its fifth week and has so far collected ₹1100 crore net in India and over ₹1700 crore worldwide.
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