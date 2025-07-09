Aditya Roy Kapur shares glimpse of his vacation; fans ask about mystery girl he's ‘soft launching’

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur recently took to social media to share a series of aesthetically shot pictures from his peaceful staycation at an Airbnb. The photo dump offered a glimpse into the cosy retreat, from blooming garden flowers and abstract art pieces to comic books and quiet backyard moments. The actor also included snapshots of himself in the kitchen and playing football, giving fans a peek into his off-screen life. Aditya Roy Kapur shared pictures from his latest vacation on Instagram.

Aditya shares latest vacation pictures

However, what truly caught everyone’s attention wasn’t the serene visuals but the presence of a mysterious woman. One image captured a close-up of a hand with white nail polish holding a half-eaten laddoo. Aditya captioned the photo dump as, “A cosmic bonanza. Thanks @airbnb. Good scene. I want the sink.”

Fans react

Fans wasted no time decoding the “soft launch” of what they suspect is a new romance. One curious fan asked, “Who’s he soft launching?” while another commented, “Anyone noticed the hand?" A third comment said, "He’s dropping the hints, guys… the man is not single anymore(I’m again heartbroken)". Another fan commented, "Who's the girl with white nail polish?". A fifth comment read, “I wonder who that mystery girl in the 8th and 9th slides is.” Another fan pointed out, “Now people will start searching for which actress is wearing white nail paint.”

The buzz comes just over a year after Aditya’s split from actor Ananya Panday. The two were reportedly together for nearly two years before breaking up in April 2024. Since then, Ananya has reportedly moved on and is rumoured to be dating model Walker Blanco.

Aditya Roy Kapur's latest projects

Aditya has recently starred in Metro… In Dino, a multi-cast romantic drama by Anurag Basu, in which he also made his singing debut. The film's star-studded cast also included Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Ali Fazal. It has received positive reviews and has crossed ₹20 crore in five days.

Aditya is also gearing up for Netflix’s upcoming fantasy-action series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, which Raj and DK will direct. The actor is set to play a warrior prince and has undergone rigorous training in swordplay and archery.