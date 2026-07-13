After 3000 cr global success, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar stumbles in Japan with just 900 viewers on first day

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar franchise has witnessed phenomenal box office success, with both films in the franchise collectively earning over ₹3,100 crore at the worldwide box office. However, the film, which released in Japan on July 10, has begun its box office journey in the country on a disappointing note.

Dhurandhar sees only 900 viewers on Day 1

Dhurandhar released in Japan on July 10.

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The big-budget action drama was released across nearly 80 screens in Japan on July 10. However, according to trade reports, the film failed to enter Japan's top 25 films on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

On the first day of release, the film recorded 449 admissions till 2 pm across 57 locations. However, the collection did not see much improvement in the second half of the day, with the total number of admissions increasing to only 900 across 80 locations. The film couldn't perform in the country despite being heavily promoted ahead of its Japanese release.

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RRR remains the biggest Indian opener in Japan

{{^usCountry}} Dhurandhar's poor box office performance during its first three days also means that the film could not secure a place among the top 10 Indian films with the highest opening-day footfalls in Japan. To enter the list, the film needed to surpass Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 by crossing 1,300 admissions. Tiger 3 currently occupies the 10th spot, but the Ranveer Singh-starrer has failed to achieve that milestone. Earlier, Pushpa 2 also missed making it to the top 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhurandhar's poor box office performance during its first three days also means that the film could not secure a place among the top 10 Indian films with the highest opening-day footfalls in Japan. To enter the list, the film needed to surpass Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 by crossing 1,300 admissions. Tiger 3 currently occupies the 10th spot, but the Ranveer Singh-starrer has failed to achieve that milestone. Earlier, Pushpa 2 also missed making it to the top 10. {{/usCountry}}

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At present, Yash's RRR holds the record for the biggest opening by an Indian film in Japan with 8,230 footfalls. It is followed by Saaho (6,510), Kalki 2898 AD (3,700), Pathaan (2,220), Salaar (2,200), Jawan (1,960), Rangasthalam (1,610), Devara (1,550), Baahubali 2 (1,380), and Tiger 3 (1,300).

Dhurandhar box office in India

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Dhurandhar has enjoyed unprecedented success in India. The second film in the franchise, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time, only behind Aamir Khan's Dangal. The film minted ₹1,813 crore in worldwide collections.

The first film of the franchise, Dhurandhar, which released in December 2025, was also a massive box office success, earning more than ₹1,307 crore in worldwide collections. Together, both films have collected over ₹3,100 crore at the worldwide box office.

About Dhurandhar

The Dhurandhar films are written and directed by Aditya Dhar. They are produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

The franchise features an ensemble cast comprising Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and others.